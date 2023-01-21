LIVE Updates: Tennessee vs. LSU

The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up to take on LSU, and Volunteer Country has fans covered with the latest updates and information.

LSU started the season 12-1 but has entered a five-game losing skid in the conference . Meanwhile, Tennessee secured a rebound win against Mississippi State after a tough loss against Kentucky.

Head coach Rick Barnes was adamant that one game didn't define this team . The Volunteers even came out sloppy against the Bulldogs but stayed the course and pulled away in the second half.

They missed guards Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key against Mississippi State. Both will return to action today, but forward Uros Plavsic is out. He felt ill this morning, which will keep him out of action.

It will be tough for Tennessee to establish a post presence without Plavsic. He has played consecutive games of excellent basketball, competing hard and winning down low.

However, returning two integral guards will lessen the load on point guard Zakai Zeigler. Zeigler had a tough game against Kentucky but found something to work with moving forward in the second half against the Bulldogs.

How To Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

Gameday: Saturday, January 21st, 2023.

Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Künuiäkea Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisanna)

Künuiäkea Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisanna) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

First Half

(2-0), 19:21 - KJ Williams gets a layup on a pass from Cam Hayes to get LSU on the board.

(3-2), 19:04 - Josiah Jordan-James makes a three on a pass from Zakai Zeigler for Tennessee's first points.

(8-7), 16:13 - Jordan-James makes another jumper courtesy of Santiago Vescovi.

(16-11), 8:59 - Derek Fountain makes a layup on a pass from Cam Hayes for LSU.

(27-17), 4:41 - Jordan-James is feeling himself, making another three to push the lead to double figures.

(34-20), 1:52 - Jonas Aidoo makes a pair of free throws for the Volunteers.

(37-20), 1:18 - Tyreke Key gets in on the fun, netting a three to force an LSU timeout.

(39-22), 0:00 - Tennessee heads into the locker room with a seventeen point advantage over LSU.

Second Half

(42-27), 17:41 - LSU's Williams makes a three for his 2,000 career point.

(57-32), 13:23 - Jordan-James makes his fourth three of the evening, continuing his hot shooting streak.

(59-34), 12:39 - Zeigler makes a leaning underhand scoop for a 25-point advantage.

(65-42), 9:06 - Jordan-James gets a tip in layuo for his 20th point.

(71-50), 5:17 - Jordan-James gets another layup.

(77-56), 0:00 - The Volunteers beat LSU for their second consecutive SEC win.

