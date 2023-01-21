Suns Sign Saben Lee to Another 10-Day Contract

The Phoenix Suns have announced Saben Lee will be sticking around on another 10-day contract.

The Phoenix Suns have released the following via press release:

"The Phoenix Suns today re-signed guard Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract.

"Lee (6-2, 183 pounds) signed his first 10-day contract with the Suns on Jan. 11 and has appeared in four games since, averaging 11.3 points on 51.9 FG%, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 21.8 minutes of action. He’s scored in double figures in each of the last three games, including a season-high 15 points on Jan. 19 against Brooklyn, adding 6 assists in that game. He made his Suns regular season debut on Jan. 11 at Denver, tallying 8 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds.

"Lee is in his third NBA season, having played his first two seasons with Detroit and appearing in two games with Philadelphia and four games with the Suns this season. He holds career averages of 5.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds, while shooting 44.3% from the floor in 91 career NBA games (seven starts).

"This season, he has averaged 21.6 points on 51.4% from the field plus 6.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 20 total games in the NBA G League with the Delaware Blue Coats and Raptors 905. Lee earned 2022 All-NBA G League Second Team honors for his performance with the Motor City Cruise while on a two-way contract with the Pistons.

"Prior to being selected by the Utah Jazz with the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft then being traded to Detroit on draft night, Lee grew up in Phoenix where he played his high school ball at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe. He was named First Team All-State in both his junior and senior seasons before playing three collegiate seasons at Vanderbilt. After averaging 18.6 points and 4.2 assists during his junior year, Lee declared for the NBA Draft."

Lee has done a nice job filling in for Phoenix while their backcourt depth has taken massive hits due to injury. While it's unsure if they'll sign him to a season-long deal after this, Lee has undoubtedly earned another opportunity to show what he can do with the Suns.