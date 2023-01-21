Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
WLBT
Mill Street sewer issue delaying major Midtown development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trey Malone says he was about two weeks away from bringing in a new coffee roastery and bakery to the site of the former Lucky Town Brewery in Midtown. That was until he found out there was nothing that he could do to alleviate a myriad of drainage issues brought about by a nearby sewer main collapse.
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death, but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood...
breezynews.com
More Information on the Homicide on Hwy 12 Late Sunday Evening
At approximately 10:56 p.m. on Sunday, January 22nd Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Dept, Sallis Volunteers, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol were all dispatched to what was initially reported to be a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 West in Sallis. This was determined to be a shooting incident. Attala...
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An early fire destroyed a North Jackson home on Sunday, January 22. Shortly after 5:00 a.m., fire fighters were called to 5756 Angle Drive near Callaway High School. When crews arrived, flames had already spread through the house. There were people inside the home when the fire broke out, but everyone […]
vicksburgnews.com
Units respond to fire at Medical Plaza
At about 12:15 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the Medical Plaza for a possible structure fire. Initial reports indicated that smoke was coming from underneath a door and that the alarm was sounding. The sprinkler system activated and water was flowing throughout the structure. “When we arrived, we had...
Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon on St. Charles Street. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene.
kicks96news.com
Leake Among Cheapest as MS Gas Prices Spike Again
Leake County is one of only ten counties in Mississippi where the average price for gas remains below $3 a gallon. But maybe not much longer. AAA says the average price statewide has jumped more than 15 cents in the past week now at $3.04 while Leake has seen a ten-cent increase with its average price at $2.98. The auto club says gas is averaging $3.04 in Neshoba County and $3.11 in Attala County, the highest prices since late November.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Showers tapering off overnight. Glimpses of sun on Sunday. Possible storms Tuesday!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lows overnight will fall to the upper 40s with patchy fog and the rain letting up overnight. Sunday, some rain chances look to linger throughout the early morning. Partly sunny throughout the day on Sunday with Highs reaching into the middle 50s and Lows will fall to the middle 30s overnight going into Monday morning.
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disputes, a Stove Fire and Suspicious People in Leake
12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check on two people who were attempting to flag down vehicles on Hwy. Twenty-five near Redwater. 3:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check out some suspicious vehicles at Wal-Mart. 4:16 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to an...
WAPT
JPD searching for suspects involved in Dollar General burglary
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at the Dollar General on Medgar Evers Boulevard. Police said two men broke into the store by prying the doors open around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to officers, two suspects were caught on surveillance video leaving...
WLBT
Teen arrested for robbing several Jackson stores
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a teen for robbing several Jackson stores. The Jackson Police Department says Khaliaya Williams, 18, is charged with multiple felony crimes. According to the department, Williams committed armed robbery of a Shell gas station and two Dollar Generals. JPD says the robberies happened...
Pothole disables Capitol police vehicle during chase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Capitol police vehicle was disabled by a pothole during a chase in Jackson. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the officer was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle that did not stop. Both vehicles hit a large pothole on Erie Street near Wood Street that disabled the […]
Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
WAPT
Arrests made in string of robberies, carjackings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have arrested two men in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings. Tyrese Hodges, 22, and Montravious Baker, 15, were arrested Saturday at an apartment on Rainey Road. Police public information Officer Sam Brown said Hodges confessed to his involvement in the armed robberies and carjackings.
WLBT
City Council clears way for marijuana cultivator to come to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council has cleared the way for a marijuana cultivator to locate in Ward 2. On Monday, the council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request from David Spradlin to bring in the business to 1369 College Hill Dr. “We searched all over the...
WAPT
Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
Mississippi sheriff: Remains found in Hinds County on Christmas Day identified as Pike County woman missing since October
Officials say the human remains found on Christmas Day in Hinds County are those of a missing Pike County woman. On Christmas Day, officials found the remains near a water tower on Wynndale Road. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones confirms that the remains those of Chantel Chante McCray, 29, a...
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
jambands
Widespread Panic to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with Two Nights in Mississippi
Hot off the heels of their Panic en la Playa event at the Hard Rock Hotel Cancún in Q.R., Mexico, Widespread Panic have announced two shows set for Memorial Day Weekend at the Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, Miss., set for May 27 and 28. — The freshly announced two-night stand marks the latest addition to Widespread Panic’s 2023 touring schedule, which includes a sold-out three-night run at DPAC in Durham, N.C., on Feb. 9, 10. and 11; two three-night stints in March: Las Vegas and St. Augustine, Fla., on March 3-5 and 24-26, respectively; and a six-night run at Austin, Texas’ The Moody Theater on April 15, 16, 18, 19, 21 and 22.
kicks96news.com
Reckless Drivers, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
2:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a commercial burglar alarm on N Pearl Street. 2:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Hwy. 16. 3:02 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to the report of a dispute on Alena...
Comments / 0