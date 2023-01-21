ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Catching Prospect is Vying For Backup Role

By Kayla Skinner
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

Houston Astros catching prospect Korey Lee is hoping to crack the MLB roster as the backup catcher catcher behind Martín Maldonado this coming season.

Houston Astros catching prospect Korey Lee has a golden opportunity ahead of him this spring. With no discernable plan to add catching help via free agency or trade this winter, the Astros seem content to roll into the season with Lee and Yainer Diaz duking it out for the backup spot.

Lee has 25 at-bats at the MLB level and has compiled a slashline of .160/.192/.240. Not the greatest of starts, but it is about as small of a sample size at the level you will find.

Those opportunities may grow.

Ranked as the #7 prospect in Houston's organization, Lee has the pedigree to succeed at the level. He will be able to showcase his skills during Spring Training with hopes of securing a spot on the Big League roster.

He's ready for it .

“I’ve just got to play my game,” Lee said. “That’s what I pride myself on. I’m not going to try to be anybody else. I’m going to do what Korey can do and not put any pressure on myself. At the end of the day, whatever I can do to help the team win, that’s what I’m going to do. I will be a good opportunity.”

If Lee wants to succeed at the level and ultimately stick, then he will have to work on his bat. As the game begins to change, defensively-minded catchers are slowly being phased out for the more offensively-oriented player.

Lee is working hard to address the elephant in the room when it comes to his production on the plate.

“Obviously, my focus is at catcher,” Lee said. “I think you’ve got to put that first over the hitting. Obviously, I’m going to hit every day [in the cage]. Just on the defensive side, a lot of receiving [work], a lot of talking to the pitchers out on the field and just learning what they want to do. Strong relationships [are] the main priority to me right now.”

It will be an exciting spring for Lee and the rest of the Astros catching staff. Clearly the front office and coaching staff have full faith in their in-house options.

Inside The Astros

