Astros Land Two Prospects On Top-100 List

The Houston Astros have landed two of the prospects on Baseball America's Top-100 list.

After promotions last season and trades to bolster deep postseason runs, to include a World Series title in 2022, the Houston Astros have depleted their farm system.

Or so one would think.

And yet, due to a robust international system and identifying key strengths, the Astros have managed to continue to produce top level prospects despite the circumstances.

Baseball America has taken notice and has placed to of Houston's prospects on their top-100 list heading into the 2023 MLB season.

The first is an obvious choice as they have listed pitcher Hunter Brown as their 28th prospect on the list. Brown was underrated for the majority of his minor league career and was just cracking these lists as little six months ago. After a strong 2023 campaign that culminated in helping the Astros win a World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies , Brown is finally being recognized.

In fact, Brown should have a job coming out of Spring Training with the Major League club, potentially in the rotation.

The second player to make the list is Yainer Diaz who comes in as 82 of the top-100 prospects. Diaz's approach at the plate is what will allow him to stick in the Majors. His versatility is a strength in the fact he can play at the catcher position, potentially first base, or bat in the designated hitter's slot.

Diaz could have a good shot to win the backup catching job coming out of Spring Training.

It's a testament to the Astros' ability to identify, develop, and utilize players in the manner the athlete positively responds too. Couple that with Houston's keen eye for analytics and it is a recipe for success that every other MLB club is trying to replicate.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !