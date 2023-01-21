ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Land Two Prospects On Top-100 List

By Kayla Skinner
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHI27_0kMr0RlE00

The Houston Astros have landed two of the prospects on Baseball America's Top-100 list.

After promotions last season and trades to bolster deep postseason runs, to include a World Series title in 2022, the Houston Astros have depleted their farm system.

Or so one would think.

And yet, due to a robust international system and identifying key strengths, the Astros have managed to continue to produce top level prospects despite the circumstances.

Baseball America has taken notice and has placed to of Houston's prospects on their top-100 list heading into the 2023 MLB season.

The first is an obvious choice as they have listed pitcher Hunter Brown as their 28th prospect on the list. Brown was underrated for the majority of his minor league career and was just cracking these lists as little six months ago. After a strong 2023 campaign that culminated in helping the Astros win a World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies , Brown is finally being recognized.

In fact, Brown should have a job coming out of Spring Training with the Major League club, potentially in the rotation.

The second player to make the list is Yainer Diaz who comes in as 82 of the top-100 prospects. Diaz's approach at the plate is what will allow him to stick in the Majors. His versatility is a strength in the fact he can play at the catcher position, potentially first base, or bat in the designated hitter's slot.

Diaz could have a good shot to win the backup catching job coming out of Spring Training.

It's a testament to the Astros' ability to identify, develop, and utilize players in the manner the athlete positively responds too. Couple that with Houston's keen eye for analytics and it is a recipe for success that every other MLB club is trying to replicate.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Mariners Fans Inexplicably Outraged Following Houston Astros' Social Media Post About Sweep
  3. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  4. Six Houston Astros Declared Free Agents
  5. Watch: Yordan Álvarez's Home Run Wins Astros World Series
  6. Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017
  7. Dusty Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
  8. Is it Time to Move on From the Houston Astros Cheating Scandal?
  9. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  10. Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78

 The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away. Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old. "The Brewers mourn the passing of former ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees oddly linked to intriguing infield free agent

Despite having an overage of infielders, the New York Yankees are still scouring the market for opportunities. Instead of signing new infielders, offloading some may be a preferable strategy, especially with Josh Donaldson’s $21 million remaining this year and Isiah Kiner-Falefa signing a one-year, $6 million deal. Depending on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
769
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy