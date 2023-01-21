Read full article on original website
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Woman fatally shot dying husband at Florida hospital: police
Police say they're investigating how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital.
fox13news.com
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
WSVN-TV
Elderly Florida couple’s murder-suicide agreement ends with shooting at Daytona Beach hospital
(CNN) — A 76-year-old woman is in custody after fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in the head in what police say was an intended murder-suicide at a hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The terminally ill man, 77, was hospitalized at the AdventHealth Hospital and made a...
fox35orlando.com
Bond denied for woman accused of killing Florida mother while shooting at cars in roadway
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for 56-year-old Angila Baxter who was arrested for second-degree murder charges after a 27-year-old Orange County mother was killed while driving home. Baxter went before a judge on Saturday after she reportedly shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier who was found...
proclaimerscv.com
A Woman in Florida Arrested for Killing 27-Year-Old Mother in Random Shooting
A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old woman while shooting at random vehicles in Orange County. Angila Baxter, 56, was arrested by homicide detectives and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm for the death of Nekaybaw Collier. The sheriff’s office reported that Baxter...
Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say
Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown. In a press release, officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. The woman...
Action News Jax
Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
Suspect identified in connection to Orlando apartment complex shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been arrested following a shooting at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments, Orlando police said Sunday. According to a release, police responded around 5:20 p.m. Friday to a shooting call on West Arlington Street. Once officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Zedekiah...
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospital
At a Daytona Beach hospital, a 76-year-old woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband. The incident occurred on the morning of January 20, 2023, in the patient room of the Halifax Health Medical Center.
Orlando police: Missing 11-year-old found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. — Missing 11-year-old Amarie Padovani De Aza had been found safe, according to police. Orlando police told Channel 9 that Amarie Padovani De Aza has been found “found and sound.”. Original Story:. Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
click orlando
12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression...
click orlando
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
leesburg-news.com
Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash
The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Deputies bust drug house; arrest 12 people, seize drugs and firearms
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one dozen people following an investigation of a suspected drug house. Since August, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Crime Suppression Team have received complaints about drug activity at 2127 Colonial Drive in New Smyrna Beach. >>>...
Florida teen charged with killing boyfriend after he dies during burglary she allegedly planned
A 19-year-old Florida is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, who lost his life when the couple botched a burglary they were attempting to commit.
WESH
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
fox35orlando.com
Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach. Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now,...
It’s perfectly legal for Orange County landlords to reject tenants based on where their money comes from
But that could change soon, if the county board votes to prohibit ‘source of income’ housing discrimination.
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
