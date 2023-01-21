ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges

PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
PALATKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver dies after airlifted to Orlando hospital as result of Lake County crash

The driver of a pickup truck died after he was airlifted to an Orlando hospital as the result of a crash in Lake County. The 50-year-old Ocoee man was driving a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup at 4:15 p.m. Friday traveling northbound on County Road 561 at Astatula when he struck a white Dodge Ram pickup in a head-on collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians

PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy