Shahada Wells scored 17 points off the bench and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 to fuel No. 14 TCU to an 83-60 victory over No. 2 Kansas on Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, Kan.

Damion Baugh scored 11 points and JaKobe Coles and Xavier Cork each contributed nine off the bench for the Horned Frogs (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), who posted their first win in 11 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.