Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis scored a season-best 42 points on Saturday to pass Freeman Williams and move into second place on the all-time Division I scoring list.

Davis' total sits at 3,274 points after the 89-77 road win over IUPUI. Williams, who played at Portland State from 1974-78 before a six-year NBA career, had 3,249 career points in 106 college games.