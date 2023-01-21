ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Former All-Star third baseman Sal Bando dies at 78

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzybR_0kMqwzKY00

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78.

According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.

"Sandy, Sal’s wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man,” the family said in the statement.

Bando hit .254 with 242 homers and 1,039 RBIs in 16 seasons with the Athletics and Brewers. The four-time All-Star, who also starred for Arizona State in college, won three straight titles with the A's from 1972-74.

Bando spent his last five seasons with Milwaukee, playing on the franchise's first winning team in 1978 and its first postseason team in 1981.

The Cleveland native joined the Brewers' front office after his playing career. He served as the team's sixth general manager from October 1991 to August 1999.

“Sal impacted the organization proudly for many years as both a player and as an executive. His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the first great era of Brewers baseball," said Rick Schlesinger, the president of business operations for Milwaukee. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s loved ones.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FRANKLIN, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Snow returns to the area on Wednesday

I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The Dream is back, brunch pops up and BBQ comes to 3rd Street

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. There are unwritten rules that apply at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Priest still missing 6 months after leaving apartment

FRANKLIN, Wis. (AP) – A 75-year-old priest is still missing six months after he walked away from his apartment in southeastern Wisconsin retirement community. WISN-TV reports that the Rev. Anthony Kluckman disappeared on July 21, 2022. Surveillance footage shows him walking out the front doors of his retirement community,...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy