*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and her siblings were three years apart. She had an older brother who was six years older, an older sister who was three years older, and a younger sister who was three years younger.
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?
Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
