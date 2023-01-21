Look: Speech From Ed Reed, Deion Sanders To Bethune-Cookman Players Is Going Viral

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

The college football world was surprised to learn Saturday morning that Ed Reed's tenure as a head coach is over before it began.

Twenty-five days after announcing that he would take over the Bethune-Cookman football program, Reed released a statement saying the school declined to ratify his contract, so he won't be coaching the Wildcats, after all.

Reed, the Hall of Fame former safety, has made it abundantly clear that stepping away from his first head coaching job was not his decision. He emphatically restated that during a team meeting with the Bethune-Cookman players that he streamed on Instagram Saturday.

During the meeting, a passionate Reed said the Bethune-Cookman administration "don't want me here" because "my vision for change is probably moving too fast for a lot of people." At one point, he slammed a laptop in frustration.

"I am not withdrawing my name, as they’re saying," Reed said. "They don’t want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth."

Reed continued to explain that he's upset not by the fact that he won't get his first shot at leading a program, but because he believes his players deserve better. He claimed that, at one point during his brief tenure on the job, he paid $2,400 of his own money to host a recruiting weekend.

"At this point, I’d do it for free," Reed said. "Because I have been for the last three weeks.”

Reed included a high-profile guest in his address. Recently-hired Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke via FaceTime.

Sanders who, like Reed, achieved notoriety as an NFL player before being hired to coach a historically Black FCS program, spoke more to Reed than to his team.

“I know what you’re feeling, I know what you’re going through," Sanders said. "You’ve got to understand, Ed, God has a time and a place for you, my brother. And I know your heart, I know everything that’s going on inside it. I know you like a book. And I know how you feel about them kids, and I know you do not want to leave those kids. So I’m praying for you right now man, because this is going to be the toughest thing you’ve ever had to do in your life. Sometimes, Ed, you’ve got to walk away, my brother. I know it’s tough. I know you don’t want to hear it. But sometimes in life, we’ve got to walk away."

The details of why Bethune-Cookman and Reed could not come to a contract agreement have not yet been reported. In his statement earlier Saturday, Reed only said that the administration would not provide "the resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program."

But what's not up for debate is Reed's passion for the job. After seeing his speech, it would come as a surprise if he doesn't get another head-coaching opportunity.