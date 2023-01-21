ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Shares Controversial Take on Viral Youth Basketball Video

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant weighed in on this viral youth basketball video

A youth basketball video that shows young hoopers celebrating like the pros has gone viral. In the video, third grade basketball players are seen flexing on each other, pulling out the "too small" celebration, and talking trash after every basket.

The video has generated mixed responses from the basketball word, with New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier being the first to weigh in. Fournier quote tweeted the video and said, "Smh. We need to set a better example for this new generation man." Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard co-signed Fournier's message, and said, "Facts. It’s getting out of control."

Clearly against the behavior they saw displayed by these young hoopers, Lillard and Fournier expressed their negative feeling towards what was shown in the video. On the opposite end of this discussion, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant weighed in with his own opinion. Remembering the ways in which he and his teammates used to emulate the pros as kids, Durant had no problem with the video, and shared that on Twitter:

With other NBA players having the exact opposite feelings of Durant, his take is controversial, but one that makes sense. These young players are clearly mimicking what they see on TV, just like so many young athletes have done in every sport. For Evan Fournier and Damian Lillard, the NBA needs to set a better example; however, for Kevin Durant, he is completely fine with what he saw.

