Kevin Durant Reacts to Kyrie Irving's 48-Point Game vs. Jazz

Kyrie Irving carried the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Utah Jazz

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving knows his team will need more from him while Kevin Durant is out. While that did not happen in the team's first three games without Durant, Irving stepped up in a big way against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Finishing with a season-high 48 points, Irving carried the Nets to victory.

Durant is not on the road trip with his teammates, but he was tuned in to the game. He shared his reaction to Irving's big night on Twitter:

When asked about his big night after the game, Irving said, "Staying poised, doing the little things, and leading by example. Whatever it takes to win, that's the objective here. When my teammates are clicking on all cylinders it makes my job a lot easier, but when I'm leading from the front, it makes a big difference. So, it felt good to get in the game early and make some shots, that way we can pace ourselves in the second half. I wasn't struggling or anything like with my shot so it helped a lot on the offensive end, but defensively I felt like we grew tonight."

Irving has been vocal about everyone needing to step up in Durant's absence, and he certainly did that in this one. Things will not be easy for the Nets while they await Durant's return, but Kyrie Irving has the talent to win the games by himself.

