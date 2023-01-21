Read full article on original website
Women’s Tennis Falls to Drexel in Spring Opener
Harrison, N.Y. – The Fordham women's tennis squad opened it 2023 spring season on Saturday with a 4-3 loss to Drexel University at Life Time Westchester. "I thought we came out with good energy and played solid doubles but full credit to Drexel" said Fordham head coach Michael Sowter. "They competed really well on every singles courts in a hard fought battle. Match could have gone either way but we'll learn from this loss and be better prepared for Marist next week."
Men’s Soccer Adds Four to Spring Roster
Bronx, N.Y. – (January 23, 2023) – Fordham head coach Carlo Acquista announced the addition of four student-athletes to the roster, as Murat Calkap (Demarest, N.J./Met Oval Academy (Wisconsin)), Kai Griese (Regensdorf, Germany/Isarnwohld-Schule (UConn), Grady Kozak (Middleton, Mass./Masconomet (Cal Baptist)), and Georgios Kantaras (Tampa, Fla./Berkeley Prep) will join the Rams this spring.
Huge Halftime Lead Allows Women's Basketball to Withstand Furious Rally in Win at Saint Joseph's
Philadelphia, Pa. – Fordham women's basketball rebounded from Wednesday's loss with a vengeance, jumping out to a huge lead and withstanding a furious rally to defeat Saint Joseph's on the road, 71-65. With the win, the Rams improve to 13-7 overall and 5-2 in Atlantic 10 play, while the Hawks fall to 14-5 and 4-3, respectively.
Men’s Basketball Takes Down Duquesne, 65-58
Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Fordham men's basketball team meeting room at the hotel was the Jimmy Stewart Room, named for the famous actor who hailed from nearby Indiana, Pa. It's been said that for the movie "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington", Jimmy Stewart swabbed his throat with mercury to make his voice hoarse, as if he really had been filibustering for 23 hours. Fordham head coach Keith Urgo needed no such thing today as his voice is horse from encouraging his troops to another come-from-behind win as the Rams knocked off Duquesne University, 65-58, in an Atlantic 10 game in the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
Squash Drops Pair of Matches on Saturday
Wesleyan Box Score | Connecticut College Box Score. Middletown, Conn./New London, Conn. – (January 21, 2023) – The Fordham squash team returned to action on Saturday, as the Rams were on the road for matches against Wesleyan and Connecticut College. Unfortunately for the Rams, Fordham took two losses...
