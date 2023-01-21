Pittsburgh, Pa. – The Fordham men's basketball team meeting room at the hotel was the Jimmy Stewart Room, named for the famous actor who hailed from nearby Indiana, Pa. It's been said that for the movie "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington", Jimmy Stewart swabbed his throat with mercury to make his voice hoarse, as if he really had been filibustering for 23 hours. Fordham head coach Keith Urgo needed no such thing today as his voice is horse from encouraging his troops to another come-from-behind win as the Rams knocked off Duquesne University, 65-58, in an Atlantic 10 game in the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO