Fort Collins, CO

9NEWS

Bear smiles, waves captured on Boulder wildlife camera

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder-area bear was caught striking poses, bearing smiles and even waving at one of many wildlife cameras that the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) uses to monitor sensitive habitats. The bear was originally captured hamming it up for the camera back...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
BERTHOUD, CO
CBS Denver

Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland

An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. Investigators have not named any suspects. 
LOVELAND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
county17.com

One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
CHUGWATER, WY
1310kfka.com

3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting

Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested

A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

