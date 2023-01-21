Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Bear smiles, waves captured on Boulder wildlife camera
BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder-area bear was caught striking poses, bearing smiles and even waving at one of many wildlife cameras that the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) uses to monitor sensitive habitats. The bear was originally captured hamming it up for the camera back...
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
cowboystatedaily.com
As Cheyenne Homeowners Watch And Laugh, Thieves Get Stuck In Snow While Robbing House
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After living the past three months in a homebuyer’s nightmare, a Cheyenne couple got a little comic relief Sunday. That’s because Catherine and Armando Hernandez watched in real time as a pair of thieves got their car stuck in deep...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
The Little Bird Bakeshop Spreading Its Wings in Fort Collins
First opened in 2010, the bakery is taking flight after its successful roost in the Old Town Square.
Pastor believes fire accelerant was thrown inside church in Loveland
An investigation is underway after a fire started at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church in Loveland. The pastor told CBS News Colorado that he believes someone threw some kind of accelerant inside the church on Thursday night. The sprinkler system put it out. Something else was thrown at the front door. The church did have some damage inside from the water but it was safe for people to come inside on Friday. Investigators have not named any suspects.
Renowned Colorado artist loses decades of work after fire destroys studio
On January 18, Android Jones' two-story barn that served as an art studio was demolished by a fire and two decades of his work was destroyed.
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
Native Foods to Open Its Fourth Colorado Location in Fort Collins in February
The “original” plant-based eatery is adding its second Colorado store (and fourth total) in as many years.
Vape pen sale gone wrong led to teen girl's shooting death, affidavit says
More details about what led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Denver have been revealed in an arrest affidavit unsealed by Denver police Monday.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
1310kfka.com
3 suspects wanted in fatal Loveland shooting
Three suspects are on the lam in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and a teen hurt in Loveland. Police said a trio rolled up to the Brookstone Apartment Homes on the 2500 block of East 1st Street Friday night and fired at least 10 shots. An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 16-year-old was hurt; he teen remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a white Dodge ram pick-up truck with tinted windows.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
