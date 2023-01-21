Read full article on original website
Man who spent more than ten years in a coma awoke to share an incredible story
Details of a remarkable recovery from a guy who spent years "trapped" inside his body but was still able to hear, see, and understand everything around him have been revealed. Martin Pistorius, who is now 47, had a sore throat when he returned from school one day.
Broken-hearted fiancé reveals ‘worst day of my life’ after his bride-to-be, 24, killed using wrong spoon
A HEARTBROKEN fiancé revealed the "worst day of my life" after his bride-to-be was killed using the wrong spoon. Craig McKinnon, 24, said the years he spent with Jess Prinsloo, also 24, were "irreplaceable". Jess is believed to have died as a result of her acute dairy allergy while...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Kourtney Kardashian Lets Her Kids Skip School and "Lay In Bed All Day" On "Bad Days"
Parenting isn't easy. Especially when your kids are having a rough time at school. That's probably why an aspect of Kourtney Kardashian's parenting style has sparked a debate among parents online. During the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Kourtney revealed that she lets her kids skip school and lay in bed all day when they're having a "bad day."
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
CNBC
The 4 traits lucky people have in common, according to author of 'The Luck Factor'
It can often feel like some people just have all the luck. Luck by definition is based on chance. But according Richard Wiseman, a psychology professor and author of "The Luck Factor," your actions and mindset can increase your chances of being lucky. In his 10-year study published in 2003,...
What To Do If You Think Your Partner Is Lazy
Even after years of sharing space, disagreements over the division of labor within the home can crop up, especially when one spouse feels the other isn’t pulling their weight or, worse, is lazy. When there are piles of laundry, dishes spilling from sink to countertops, the kids need baths, and it feels like a zillion other things need attention, it’s unsurprising that tensions can run high if one partner feels as though they bear the brunt while the other…doesn’t.
Mum, 22, suffered unexplained stroke while sitting at Christmas dinner table
A 22-year-old mum-of-two suffered an unexplained stroke while sitting at her Christmas dinner table.Casey Singleton had been heading to bed on November 20 last year when she collapsed at the bottom of the stairs late at night.Her partner Jack Berry, 25, had already gone to bed before she fell - finding her on the sofa the morning after staring ‘blankly’ into space unable to speak to him.After spending weeks in hospital, the mum of two boys George, four, and Tommy, one, wanted to spend time at home in time for Tommy’s birthday and the holidays - only to suffer another...
psychologytoday.com
Is It Time to Change Who You Think You Are?
When we are young we create a picture in our minds of who we are. Our picture of ourselves can become a self-fulling prophecy. Take time to reflect on your picture of yourself. Is it out of date?. Find what you really value and live accordingly. I had a personal...
