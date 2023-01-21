Read full article on original website
Ancient Animals That Lived in Vermont (And Where To See Fossils Today) Located in the northeast New England region of the United States, Vermont is also nicknamed “Green Mountain State.” Indigenous people have lived in this region for the past 12,000 years. Vermont does not particularly have a rich fossil history. Yet, paleontologists have made some major discoveries of ancient animals throughout the state. There are no geologic deposits in Vermont that date back to the Late Paleozoic or Late Mesozoic periods. This means there’s practically no record of dinosaurs that lived in Vermont.
Sitting in the far northeastern corner of the United States, Maine has one of the least dense populations of any state in the country. Maine shares its eastern border with the Atlantic Ocean, and its northern border with Canada. Much of the interior is thick, forested mountains and hills. And, the state is home to its fair share of endangered animals. Here, we’ll discover six amazing animals that are endangered and living in Maine.
As one of the constituent states of the United States of America, Maine is located in the New England and Northeastern regions of the country. The state shares borders with other regions; New Hampshire to the west, Quebec to the northwest, New Brunswick to the northeast, and the Gulf of Maine to the southeast. There is no clear explanation for the state’s name, but many think it was either inspired by the former French province of Maine or a nautical allusion to the mainland because the word “main” was frequently used as a shorthand for “mainland.” Whichever of these is true, the name was not used until the early 17th century.
