As one of the constituent states of the United States of America, Maine is located in the New England and Northeastern regions of the country. The state shares borders with other regions; New Hampshire to the west, Quebec to the northwest, New Brunswick to the northeast, and the Gulf of Maine to the southeast. There is no clear explanation for the state’s name, but many think it was either inspired by the former French province of Maine or a nautical allusion to the mainland because the word “main” was frequently used as a shorthand for “mainland.” Whichever of these is true, the name was not used until the early 17th century.

