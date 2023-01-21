ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

kttn.com

Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire

Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide

LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
LIBERTY, MO
kchi.com

DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol

A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
kmmo.com

CARROLLTON MAN DUE IN COURT ON ASSAULT CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY JAIL

A Carrollton man accused of felony assault at the Saline County Jail has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, Jeffery Smith allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Saline County Jail on October 13, 2022, which caused broken ribs, lumbar fractures, skull fractures, a broken jaw, neck fractures and facial fractures. Smith was reported to have a fractured right hand. The victim was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The victim’s jaw was wired shut and a feeding tube was placed in his abdomen.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident

A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

