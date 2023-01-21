Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire
Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
KMBC.com
Oak Grove K-9 officer nabs five grams of pure fentanyl in drug bust
OAK GROVE, Mo. — An Oak Grove K-9 officer and his handler discovered what’s believed to be roughly 5 grams of pure fentanyl. Officer Andy Anderson and his dog Merlin, a nearly 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, made the bust last Wednesday at an Oak Grove business. The seizure was...
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
KCTV 5
Shots fired in domestic disturbance lead to standoff arrest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of NE Bristol Drive on Monday morning after shots were fired during a domestic disturbance. Police said a call came in at approximately 3:30 a.m....
FBI searches for men who robbed Waldo bank branch
Kansas City FBI agents search for two men accused of robbing the Bank Midwest branch in Waldo near 79th and Ward Parkway.
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
kchi.com
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN DUE IN COURT ON ASSAULT CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY JAIL
A Carrollton man accused of felony assault at the Saline County Jail has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, Jeffery Smith allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Saline County Jail on October 13, 2022, which caused broken ribs, lumbar fractures, skull fractures, a broken jaw, neck fractures and facial fractures. Smith was reported to have a fractured right hand. The victim was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The victim’s jaw was wired shut and a feeding tube was placed in his abdomen.
Video shows man flee fatal shooting in KC entertainment district
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with the July 2022, shootings in the Westport entertainment district that killed Cardell Crawford, and injured others, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lavont A. Carter, 21, faces Murder 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use...
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Suspect that spurred Kansas City AMBER Alert now facing charges
Markelv Avery, a 21-year-old Kansas City man that spurred an AMBER Alert this week, is now facing multiple felony charges.
Overnight KCMO shooting leaves one in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after an overnight shooting early Sunday morning near 57th and Prospect Avenue.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Father discovered vehicle where KC police found missing son’s body
Court documents say a Kansas City-area father discovered the vehicle where police would later find his 24-year-old son's body.
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
KCTV 5
31-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter following December crash
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A 31-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter/DUI, regarding a crash in December 2022. Overland Park Police said Matthew J. Ryan was charged with second-degree murder involving involuntary manslaughter for a crash that took place on Dec. 10, 2022. It happened on Interstate 435 near Quivira.
