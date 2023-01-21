A Carrollton man accused of felony assault at the Saline County Jail has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, Jeffery Smith allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Saline County Jail on October 13, 2022, which caused broken ribs, lumbar fractures, skull fractures, a broken jaw, neck fractures and facial fractures. Smith was reported to have a fractured right hand. The victim was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The victim’s jaw was wired shut and a feeding tube was placed in his abdomen.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO