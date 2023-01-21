ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Turbo 101
3d ago

i seriously don't understand why people are protesting this. if you hold duel citizenship. make a fricken decision. i want no CCP in this country ( PERIOD ) !!!!!!!

The truth
3d ago

See, I already commented long ago that CCP agents are all over America where most democrats support the CCP doing business in USA having good connections because they need CCP money to fund their political activities. Those who protest have long dealings with CCP for few decades.

Mary Just Mary
3d ago

not discrimination... if you aren't American no American land for you! buy land n your own country 🤷🏻‍♀️

KFDM-TV

Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among GOP

Jan 20, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session

AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Ranked-choice voting in Texas? One representative wants to make it a reality

AUSTIN, Texas - A state representative from Austin is looking to transform the way local elections are held, calling to shift to a growing process called ranked-choice voting. In ranked-choice voting instead of voting for one person in a particular race, you rank the candidates according to your preference. The...
AUSTIN, TX
igbnorthamerica.com

Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling

A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
HOUSTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Lawmaker proposes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Texas continues to face a school staffing crisis, a lawmaker and teacher union are calling on the state to give educators a pay raise. State Representative James Talarico is proposing the largest teacher pay raise in Texas history. “Teachers are the most important profession...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX

