ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

South Carolina Junior Day Visit List

By Fisher Brewer
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9Rn0_0kMqs4Ou00

South Carolina has several top recruits on campus this weekend, and Gamecock fans should familiarize themselves with these names.

This weekend will be another big one for Shane Beamer and his staff at South Carolina, as they will host some of the best players in the country this weekend in their respective classes and some of the best in the state of South Carolina.

2023

  • PWO TE Patrick Swygert

2024

  • QB Dante Reno
  • RB Chris Davis
  • RB Daniel Hill
  • WR Amari Jefferson
  • WR BJ Gibson
  • TE Michael Smith
  • TE Luca Puccinelli
  • OL Josiah Thompson
  • OL Blake Franks
  • OL Mike Williams
  • OL Marcus Mascoll
  • OL Malachi Toliver
  • EDGE Dylan Stewart
  • LB Wendell Gregory
  • DL Michai Boireau
  • DB Ced Franklin Jr.
  • DB Braydon Lee
  • DB Demello Jones
  • DB Kaj Sanders
  • S Kelvin Hunter
  • S Noah Jenkins

2025

  • QB Will Wilson
  • ATH Stephen Collier
  • WR Caleb Cunningham
  • DT Charles House
  • DL Bryce Jenkins
  • DL Amare Adams

Tight end Michael Smith and linebacker Wendell Gregory will be committing very soon, so having both on campus is huge for Carolina.

Smith will commit on the 24th and pick between his top three of Ohio State, Arkansas, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

This is one recruitment South Carolina fans should keep an eye on and be very excited about, as South Carolina is a key position to get the elite tight end out of Savannah, Georgia.

Gregory will decide on the 27th and pick between his top 5 of Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

This is another recruitment that South Carolina fans should be excited for, as Carolina looks like the school to beat for the elite Marietta, Georgia, linebacker.

Another huge player on campus who won’t be committing anytime soon is 2024 edge rusher Dylan Stewart. Stewart is one of the top pass rushers in America. South Carolina appears to be the early leader, and another visit will help them with Stewart.

Another big visitor is South Carolina native Blake Franks, an offensive lineman from Greenville, SC, for whom South Carolina is making a huge push, as is his teammate Mazeo Bennett.

Blake was recently trending heavily toward Clemson, but in recent weeks, South Carolina has gained a bunch of ground with him and should be a contender for him when he makes his decision on February 7th.

Some 2025 names may be new to South Carolina fans, but they are some of the most pivotal battles moving forward.

Caleb Cunningham

Considered a top 10 player in his class of 2025 and the top wide receiver as well, he will be on campus, yet again, another prospect for Dante Reno to work on.

Stephen Collier

one of the best young athletes in the state who already has offers from Coastal Carolina and Charlotte. Currently, he projects as a wide receiver and could be a guy for that 2025 class.

Amare Adams

A South Carolina native who’s already considered one of the top 50 players in the country. He already has offers from South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida State.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
blueridgecountry.com

Upcountry South Carolina: Kings Mountain National Military Park’s Easy Loop

The pervasive presence of information on this part of the American Revolution makes the distance seem even shorter. In the ever-present quest to collect visitor stamps in her National Parks Passport book, Laurie detoured us off 1-85 for a walk in Kings Mountain National Military Park in UpCountry South Carolina. After a stop at the visitor center to watch the introductory film and orient ourselves to the layout of the park, we ascended along the 1.5-mile loop trail to the top of the mountain.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Well Known South Carolina City Named A Most Popular Travel Destination By TripAdvisor

Are you looking to plan your summer vacation? It’s never too early. Or maybe you’re still in the spring planning mode- I definitely am. If you are unsure where you want to visit, consulting TripAdvisor is a great place to start. The vacation rating platform recently released its Best of The Best awards for 2023. One of the categories they published is the most popular travel destination in the United States. There are some great vacation hotspots on this list- some you’d expect, and others that are a little surprising. And it was great to see a South Carolina travel destination getting some national recognition from TripAdvisor.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
CJ Kowalski

Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?

Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
kiss951.com

The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
828
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy