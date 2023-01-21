Read full article on original website
WOWT
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared new details on Monday regarding the weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood, adding it was a disturbance about dogs that quickly escalated. According to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, Saturday morning at 10:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to S 18th Street...
klkntv.com
Argument over pets led to fatal shooting of Lincoln teen, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An argument over pets led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Saturday, Lincoln Police say. Lincoln’s first homicide of the year happened around 10:20 a.m. at a home near 17th Street and Euclid Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Julian Martinez...
kfornow.com
New Information Released In Saturday Morning Shooting
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 23)–An arrest in a Saturday morning shooting at a southwest Lincoln apartment that left one person wounded. Police were called around 8:45am to an apartment in the area of 14th and Old Farm Road, where a disturbance happened as a 20-year-old woman brought two men, ages 37 and 40, with her to help get her belongings out of a place she was sharing with 19-year-old Larry Harris.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Omaha Police Make Homicide Arrest
A suspect is under arrest in connection with a 2020 homicide in Omaha. Police say 57-year-old Jerry Johnson was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators say Johnson is a suspect in the April 15th, 2020 death of Ebony...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old Lincoln resident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old male. According to LPD, the shooting happened following a neighborhood disturbance at approximately 10:19 a.m. Officers found the shooting victim outside of a residence in the area of 18th Street...
KETV.com
Lincoln police: 18-year-old dead, 29-year-old arrested after shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said a neighborhood disturbance led to an 18-year-old shot dead and a 29-year-old arrested. LPD said officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Euclid Avenue around 10:19 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance that resulted in a shooting. Officers said they found...
1011now.com
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was recently sentenced in a shooting in the Old Market this summer that left three people injured. Raushod Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court to 18 months probation for each of three counts, to run concurrently, after pleading no contest to the charges.
News Channel Nebraska
Tecumseh inmate serving life sentence for Omaha-area murder dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate, who was sentenced to life for murder out of Douglas County, died Monday. Officials with TSCI said that 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died at a Lincoln hospital. Nuzum was incarcerated at TSCI, where he began his sentenced Feb. 25, 2003. Authorities said...
WOWT
Man arrested in connection to 2020 Omaha homicide
Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday.
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died at a Lincoln hospital. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan Medical Center-East on Monday. Nuzum had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder charge out...
WOWT
Goodwill looking for thief who tore through A/C units
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Goodwill is hunting for the identity of a thief who caused expensive damage to a store selling inexpensive items to fund job training for people with disabilities. “We’re serving the community, so it’s frustrating someone would do this to us,” says Erin Blackledge, vice president of...
News Channel Nebraska
Weekend Beatrice traffic stop ends with drug arrest
BEATRICE – The traffic stop of a car without an illuminated passenger side headlight, ended up with an arrest in Beatrice Friday night after 8:30 p.m. A police officer noticed the malfunctioning light on a black-colored Honda Accord that was traveling north on North 7th Street. The officer pulled the driver over near North 7th and Arthur Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland
ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
klkntv.com
Norfolk man sentenced after getting caught with 5 pounds of meth
NORFOLK, Nebr. (KLKN) — A Norfolk man was sentenced last week to nearly 10 years in prison without parole for possessing nearly 5 pounds of meth. Once released from prison, Torey Benson, 41, will serve four years on supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday. On...
klkntv.com
Slick road causes cluster of crashes on 13th Street, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of crashes closed a part of 13th Street for about an hour during the Thursday morning commute. The crashes happened around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Lincoln Police say a slick roadway on southbound 13th Street caused...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man sentenced for meth-related charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man from Norfolk was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison for a meth-related charge in Butler County. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Torey Benson, of Norfolk, was sentenced on Jan. 20 in federal court in Omaha. Benson was charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He will serve 114 months in prison with four years of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital
A 62-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for charges including first-degree murder died at a hospital Monday.
1011now.com
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday. Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo. Updated: 15 hours ago. Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
klin.com
Fire Heavily Damages Northwest Lincoln Home
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled a fire inside a home at 235 W Belmont Ave around at 9:30 Thursday night. Firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the single story home as they arrived on scene. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire was contained to the enclosed...
