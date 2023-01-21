Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jacob Hood, former Georgia OL, announces B1G transfer destination
Jacob Hood has found his new home. The former Georgia offensive lineman is heading to the Big Ten. Hood announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media Monday. As a recruit, Hood was a blue-chip offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022. He was rated 4-stars, the No. 14 Tennessee product, No. 36 offensive tackle and No. 426 prospect overall on the 247Sports Composite.
dawgnation.com
What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team. The transfer portal is closed and...
247Sports
Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson
HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
Former Georgia Wide Receiver AD Mitchell Makes Transfer Decision
Shortly after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game, wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, the college football world discovered where he's heading for the 2023 season. Mitchell announced on Instagram that he's transferring to Texas. ...
klkntv.com
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got its second transfer portal addition from Georgia on Sunday. Tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit, announced he was coming to Nebraska in a Twitter post. The Georgia native began his college career in 2020 with LSU, where he was voted to...
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
Video reveals Willock, McClendon left Athens club minutes before fatal accident
Surveillance video obtained by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution shows Devin Willock, Warren McClendon and other University of Georgia football players leaving Toppers International Showbar at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The group was shown leaving the club about 15 minutes before the car crash that resulted in the death of...
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Why we’re writing this story
Editor's note about new reporting on the Jan. 15 crash that killed a UGA football player and a staff member. AJC journalists are asking accountability questions about what happened before the accident
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Gainesville area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
3 Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA, Georgia — Seven protestors are under arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, including three from Pittsburgh, all charged with domestic terrorism. Authorizes say protestors oppose the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in Dekalb County, Georgia, and for months, illegally occupied the property. When law enforcement began...
diply.com
Listen to the Chilling Moment That Led to the Death of Devin Willock
More heartbreaking details about Devin Willock's deadly accident that also led to his death are still coming out. According to audio obtained by news sources, various calls were placed to emergency service by several witnesses at the scene of the accident, and it's really horrifying. Keep reading for the details.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
WGAU
Local briefs include more talk about plans for Ga Square Mall
There is more talk about plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall: a meeting of the Mall Area Tax Allocation District Advisory Committee is set for 3 o’clock at the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Andrew Clyde,...
Monroe Local News
Seniors may qualify for tax breaks
Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in Gwinnett County Sunday evening. According to Gwinnett County police officials, officers responded to a person shot call at the Canopy Glen apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound who died from his injuries on the scene.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Amtrak train collides with car in fatality wreck in Buford
An Amtrak train collided with a passenger vehicle in downtown Buford at the Shadburn Ferry Road crossing after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22. The train was headed northbound when it collided with a car leaving at least one person deceased according to an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department.
Comments / 0