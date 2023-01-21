Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX
Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
wrestlinginc.com
New Bloodline Segment Announced For 'Raw Is XXX'
It appears that the original Bloodline segment that was announced for "Raw Is XXX" has changed. PWInwider exclusively reported this afternoon that the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony that was going to include WWE Hall Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), Samula "Samu" Anoa'i, and Rikishi has been dropped. The original...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential Plans For The Undertaker's Role At Raw XXX
Tonight will be a festive evening for WWE's red brand as "WWE Raw" celebrates 30 years on the air. Several legends are scheduled to appear on the show, including one of the most iconic performers in WWE history: The Undertaker. 'Taker will make his first appearance on WWE television since his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last April to partake in tonight's milestone event. According to a new report from Fightful, he could be involved in the current storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss. This hasn't been confirmed quite yet, but the creative team did brainstorm how that situation could unfold.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNING TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THIS SATURDAY
AEW RETURNING TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THIS SATURDAY
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Lexington, Kentucky:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. *Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UNDERTAKER GOES SNEAKER SHOPPING, BECKY LYNCH ON KELLY CLARKSON SHOW, NXT WOMEN'S TAG TITLE HIGHLIGHT'S TOMORROW'S EPISODE, REY VS. KROSS ON SMACKDOWN AND MORE
Karrion Kross was interviewed by Muscle & Fitness at this link. It's Royal Rumble week and beyond tonight's 30th Anniversary for Monday Night Raw, here is WWE's broadcast schedule:. Tomorrow's WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending...
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Why The Bloodline Segment Changed For Raw
It was announced last week that an acknowledgment ceremony for The Bloodline would be held on tonight's historic "WWE Raw" 30th anniversary episode. However, plans changed over the weekend when WWE revealed that "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn — whose actions have been failing to satisfy his "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns in recent weeks — would face a trial in Tribal Court instead. More details have now emerged regarding why the initially planned segment was nixed.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LATEST LEGEND HEADING TO RAW 30
PWInsider.com has confirmed you can add WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the list of legends set for WWE's Raw 30 this Monday in Philadelphia.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG SPOILER FOR RAW 30
As PWInsider.com reported this morning in the Elite section, Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight's Raw 30. Lesnar arrived a short time ago at the Wells Fargo Center.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HALL OF FAMER FILES TRADEMARKS ON MULTIPLE PERSONAS
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright filed for trademarks on multiple personals he utilized over the course of his career on 1/18. Each filing was for goods and services in the realms of "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purpose"
