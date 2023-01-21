WWE's Raw is XXX celebration will kick off on Monday, but WWE got the ball running early, and has been announcing big appearances and matches for the 30th Anniversary all week long. Then on Friday WWE released a special WWE is XXX promo video that featured a bevy of iconic moments that have taken place on Raw over the past 30 years. The video surprised some when it included stars who have moved over to AEW like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, and Jericho took to Twitter to react to his inclusion.

2 DAYS AGO