ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
411mania.com
UPDATED: Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX
Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wrestlinginc.com
New Bloodline Segment Announced For 'Raw Is XXX'
It appears that the original Bloodline segment that was announced for "Raw Is XXX" has changed. PWInwider exclusively reported this afternoon that the Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony that was going to include WWE Hall Famers The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika), Samula "Samu" Anoa'i, and Rikishi has been dropped. The original...
ComicBook
AEW's Chris Jericho Reacts to Being Featured in WWE Raw is XXX Video
WWE's Raw is XXX celebration will kick off on Monday, but WWE got the ball running early, and has been announcing big appearances and matches for the 30th Anniversary all week long. Then on Friday WWE released a special WWE is XXX promo video that featured a bevy of iconic moments that have taken place on Raw over the past 30 years. The video surprised some when it included stars who have moved over to AEW like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, and Jericho took to Twitter to react to his inclusion.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Wrestle Zone
Report: WWE Has Approached Steve Austin For A Match With Roman Reigns
WWE has reportedly pitched a major match that would pit against WWE’s top star against WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold'” Steve Austin. Read on if you wish to be spoiled about potential plans for WrestleMania 39. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that, amid rumors...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR NAMED 2023 GRAND MARSHALL FOR TAMPA'S GASPARILLA PIRATE FESTIVAL, A LOOK AT BAUTISTA'S LATEST MOVIE, WRESTLING FILM IN ASBURY PARK & MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been named the official Grand Marshall for Tampa's 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest (think their own version of Mardi Gras), which is a huge annual event in that city. This year's event will be this Saturday at 2 PM Eastern. Knock at the Cabin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More
WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IF NICK KHAN LEFT WWE, WHO I CREDIT FOR THE RISE OF THE WOMEN IN WWE, SOCIAL MEDIA CAN BE VERBAL DIARRHEA AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Which is more likely for a second season? Dwayne Johnson's XFL or Dana White's Power Slap?. I won't watch either but I hope that the show about slapping people from a guy who just got caught slapping his wife doesn't even make it through their first season. Plus, I love The Rock. I will go with hoping for the XFL.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OWENS VS. SOLO SET FOR NIGHT BEFORE RUMBLE, GOWEN ON WWE VISIT AND MORE
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next Friday's Smackdown. We reported last night former WWE star Zach Gowen was backstage at Smackdown. Gowen tweeted:. Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble Match?: WWE After the Bell, Jan. 20, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNING TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THIS SATURDAY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
