PWMania
Sting Calls The Great Muta the Only Japanese Wrestler That Ever Transcended Wrestling in America
The Great Muta will team up with Sting and Darby Allin to face Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour. Sting addressed Muta’s retirement in an interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH. “I have a high opinion of Muta and great respect for...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
PWMania
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, New Names Added to the Royal Rumble Match
New entrants for the WWE Royal Rumble have been announced following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. On Friday night’s SmackDown, Shayna Baszler and Zelina Vega declared their intentions to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. The Women’s Royal Rumble now has 24 open spots. Baszler and Vega join Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez as confirmed participants in the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE HEADING TO LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Lexington, Kentucky:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. *Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG SPOILER FOR RAW 30
As PWInsider.com reported this morning in the Elite section, Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight's Raw 30. Lesnar arrived a short time ago at the Wells Fargo Center.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR NAMED 2023 GRAND MARSHALL FOR TAMPA'S GASPARILLA PIRATE FESTIVAL, A LOOK AT BAUTISTA'S LATEST MOVIE, WRESTLING FILM IN ASBURY PARK & MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been named the official Grand Marshall for Tampa's 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest (think their own version of Mardi Gras), which is a huge annual event in that city. This year's event will be this Saturday at 2 PM Eastern. Knock at the Cabin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
STING TEASES FINAL JAPAN APPEARANCE, FULL KEIJI MUTO'S RETIREMENT SHOW CARD
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced the full card for Keiji Muto's retirement show, also featuring talent from NJPW, AJPW, DDT, Dragongate, TJPW and former NXT talent. Sting also teased that today may have been his last appearance in Japan:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RETURNING TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THIS SATURDAY

Pro Wrestling Insider
BEING THE ELITE 'FOR JAY' RECAP
The Bucks and Cutler make the drive to Fresno, CA and talk about the passing of Jay Briscoe. The Jacksons are in a state of shock and they reiterate a lot of the same things the wrestling community has said about Jay. They said Dynamite was voluntary for roster members but they felt it would be good to be around friends of Jay. Matt says the original goal was to get the three best brother tag teams into AEW (Mark & Jay - Penta & Fenix - Bucks) but they couldn’t make it happen. They’re thankful they were able to keep Ring of Honor going so the Briscoes could go out on a high note professionally. They give their love to Jay’s wife and children and Mark.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHOOTS ANGLE AT PERFORMANCE CENTER
WWE ran an angle this afternoon at the Performance Center in Florida where Grayson Waller confronted and brawled with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, streaming it live on his Instagram account:. Obviously all this helps build to the Vengeance Day PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Skye Blue vs. Zoe Dubois. *The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Beef Candy. *Rush and Preston Vance vs. Papelito Blanco & Papelito Negro. *Emi Sakura vs. Brooke Havok. *Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon & Serpentico with Luther. *Tony Nese & Ari Daivari with Smart...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 2K 23 UPDATE
With WWE 2K media events scheduled for this weekend in San Antonio and Raw is XXX tomorrow it would make sense that the cover will be revealed tomorrow. A data miner reportedly found the cover art for the videogame featuring John Cena through the Xbox online store. But that was never officially substantiated.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ricochet Lavishes Praise On New Japan’s Will Ospreay
Since Will Ospreay announced that his deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling was coming to an end soon, speculation has been rampant as to the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion’s future. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet shared his two cents on Ospreay’s future.
