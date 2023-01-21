Former ROH Champion Nigel McGuinness made his first public comments since departing WWE last year:. The Head Bangers, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Manny Fernandez and Gangrel are the latest names announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Big Mama, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend, which will include a welcome BBQ, a live event, a banquet honoring legends and a ton of Q&A Sessions. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO