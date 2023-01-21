Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY, SECOND TRAILER RELEASED FOR WWE 2K23, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE has new T-shirts available. There are new shirts for Brock Lesnar, Ric/Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Cody Rhodes vows to win the Royal Rumble Match: Raw, Jan. 23, 2023. WWE 2K23 is #EvenStronger with John Cena. Dijak – Driver (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP
WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble this Saturday 128 from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome. Following last night's Raw 30, the updated lineup features:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 2K 23 UPDATE
With WWE 2K media events scheduled for this weekend in San Antonio and Raw is XXX tomorrow it would make sense that the cover will be revealed tomorrow. A data miner reportedly found the cover art for the videogame featuring John Cena through the Xbox online store. But that was never officially substantiated.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY MICK FOLEY WASN'T AT RAW XXX, WWE FATHEADS, CODY'S GONNA WIN AND MORE
On his Facebook, Mick Foley responded to a comment wondering why he was not at last night's RAW:. "I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off - and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show - I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project - which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel - and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 1/27
Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon. Dani Palmer defeated Lola Vice (Valerie Loureda). If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IS VINCE MCMAHON AT RAW 30?
For the MANY of you who have asked, we are told there has been no sign of Vince McMahon backstage in Philadelphia at Raw 30. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN TALKS, JERICHO MEETS MARON, BOBBY CRUISE AT DYNAMITE AND MORE
Maron, who appeared on the Netflix series Glow, has stated that many other AEW stars will be on future chats about professional wrestling. Tony Khan on The Briscoe's, AEW Dynamite, World Cup of Wrestling | Interview 2023. The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #8. John Morrison On AEW, Bad Bunny's WrestleMania...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SHOOTS ANGLE AT PERFORMANCE CENTER
WWE ran an angle this afternoon at the Performance Center in Florida where Grayson Waller confronted and brawled with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, streaming it live on his Instagram account:. Obviously all this helps build to the Vengeance Day PPV. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IF THE KHANS BOUGHT WWE, A SUPER BAD IDEA FOR THE GUY TO BEAT ROMAN, THE ONE PODCAST I LISTEN TO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. In your opinion, what entity would be the worst and most irresponsible to own WWE, if they buy WWE… besides the Saudis?. I can’t think of anyone even close. If the Khans end up buying...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIGEL MCGUINNESS MAKES FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS SINCE LEAVING WWE, HEADBANGERS REUNITE AT TMART'S THE GATHERING, MANDY ROSE ON WWE EXIT AND MORE
Former ROH Champion Nigel McGuinness made his first public comments since departing WWE last year:. The Head Bangers, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, Manny Fernandez and Gangrel are the latest names announced for the fourth annual TMart Promotions' The Gathering in Charlotte, NC this August (from 8/3 - 8/6). This will be Mama's second ever convention appearance that I am aware of and the first in Charlotte. The event, which is always a fantastic weekend, will include a number of stars from Championship Wrestling from Florida appearing for a Thursday CWF panel Q&A with Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco and Bob Roop already set. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, former NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, Greg Gagne, Big Mama, Jim Brunzell and Maven Huffman have already been announced for the weekend, which will include a welcome BBQ, a live event, a banquet honoring legends and a ton of Q&A Sessions. For more, visit www.tmartpromotions.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending against Alba Fyre who will compete alone. *The NXT Vengeance Day Women's Championship Summit. *Fallon Henley and Kiana James in action. *Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell,. *Elektra Lopez vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
OFFICIAL DETAILS ON WWE 2K23 VIDEO GAME
The Champ is Here: WWE® 2K23 is Even Stronger with John Cena at the Helm. Featuring music megastar Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, enhanced gameplay, a unique twist on Showcase, all-new WarGames, advancements in MyGM and MyFACTION, and more. WWE 2K23, the newest installment of the flagship WWE video game...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TOUTS LAST NIGHT'S RAW 30 WAS SERIES' BIGGEST DOMESTIC GATE IN HISTORY
Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw. Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn's Tribal Court,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH RELEASES JAY BRISCOES MEMORIAL T-SHIRT, ALL PROCEEDS GOING TO THE BRISCOE FAMILY
On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark. Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH's foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOTS OF LIVE NOTES FROM RAW 30 IN PHILLY
During the DX segment on Raw 30, when Triple H made the remark about "If only" there was someone other than him to make decisions. Philly began to boo, perhaps thinking he was making a Vince McMahon tease. Of course, it was a set up for Teddy Long to appear.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR NAMED 2023 GRAND MARSHALL FOR TAMPA'S GASPARILLA PIRATE FESTIVAL, A LOOK AT BAUTISTA'S LATEST MOVIE, WRESTLING FILM IN ASBURY PARK & MORE
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been named the official Grand Marshall for Tampa's 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest (think their own version of Mardi Gras), which is a huge annual event in that city. This year's event will be this Saturday at 2 PM Eastern. Knock at the Cabin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BELLAS WWE RAW 30 UPDATE: WHERE THEY WERE INSTEAD
PWInsider.com has confirmed that Nikki and Brie Bella flew to the Northeast this weekend but did not come to tonight's Raw 30. Instead, based on their social media, they ended up attending a matinee performance of Broadway musical Wicked instead at 2 PM Monday. The Bellas later went on their...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE HALL OF FAMER FILES TRADEMARKS ON MULTIPLE PERSONAS
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright filed for trademarks on multiple personals he utilized over the course of his career on 1/18. Each filing was for goods and services in the realms of "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purpose"
Comments / 0