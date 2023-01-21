Franklin boys basketball blows past Warren Hills with huge second half

SOMERSET, NJ - Make it two in a row.

For just the second time this season, the Franklin High School boys basketball team has won two consecutive games, defeating Warren Hills, 85-47, on Saturday afternoon at home in Somerset.

The Warriors (8-8) took the game over in the second half, outscoring the Blue Streaks (5-8) in the third quarter, 30-17, and 21-11 in the fourth. Five players scored in double figures for Franklin led by Cameron Snowden’s 16 points. Cam Brown also netted 15 points (nine on three 3-pointers), while Jahlil Williams and Darnell Marche both added 12, and Jake Novielli had 10. Samuele Mattia and Elisha Brown chipped in with 12 points apiece as well.

Snowden finished with a double-double with 12 points to go along with three assists and two blocks. Elisha Brown pulled down 12 boards with eighth assists and four blocks, while Novielli produced five rebounds, four assists, and four steals, and Williams had seven rebounds. The Warriors tallied 51 boards in the contest and assisted on 27 of 36 field goals.

Franklin was effective on both ends of the court.

“We played our brand of basketball today,” Franklin coach Tony Mento said. “They're a solid team. They've had a really good year. But when we get teams to play the way we want to play, eventually they just were down and they made a nice little run there in the first half, but I think our pressure and our transition offense did them in.

Marche and Snowden carried Franklin in the first quarter as the home team built up a lead. Warren Hills made a run to close the frame behind stellar 3-point shooting.

But the mix of full court pressure and zone looks was too much for the opposition to handle as Franklin ran away with the game after halftime. The Warriors turned defense into offense and got out in transition.

Warren Hills couldn’t keep up on fast breaks and Franklin easily got behind the defense.

“We just like to stay the course. In almost all of our games, whether we won or lost, we've had competitive first halves with teams and then we tend to take the game over in the second half,” Mento said. “Even in our losses against some of the top teams in the state that we played, we won the second half. We really do a great job wearing teams down.”

Williams stole the ball with his outstretched hand and then flushed down a two-handed slam dunk on the other end to begin the fourth. Mento then called a timeout and brought in the subs. Devon Riddick and Christian Lewis scored their first points of the season.

“We haven't had a ton of games like that this year. The bench played really well and did a good job of executing our stuff,” Mento said. “It shows that the kids buy into what we do with the program.”

Blessing Ekwauzi led Warren Hills with 12 points and Charlie Bland netted 10.

Winners of three of the last four games, Franklin has a chance to go on a run and close the regular season on a high note. Next week, it takes on Princeton Day and Hunterdon Central on the road before coming home to play Bound Brook. Then, it is scheduled to play Piscataway on Jan. 31 and Somerville. The Somerset County Tournament is slated to begin on Feb. 9.

After facing Gill St. Bernard’s and Rutgers Prep in the division, two ranked teams statewide by NJ.com, Mento believes his team is battle tested.

“Yeah I do, and we actually like facing those teams. We were very competitive with them,” Mento said. “They were one possession games late in the game. When you go up against competition like that, that can only help you in the long run. That really prepared us for what really matters most, which is the post season which is coming up in a couple of weeks. We've played a competitive non-conference schedule and then we are in one of the best divisions in the state of New Jersey with Top 20 teams loaded in there. We're ready to go.”

