Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

By Joe Coletta
 2 days ago

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15.

With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24.

This winter, the GR squads have done well so far.

The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and will also compete in the Essex County Tournament (ECT) as the ninth seed. The team will play a first-round game in the ECT on Jan. 26, at home.

Head coach Michael DelloRusso noted a good team effort that has put his team into its current situation.

"Savannah Steele has been shooting the ball well, and can really stretch the defense with her range," said DelloRusso. "Riley O'Sullivan has been a force on the inside, rebounding, defensively and scoring. She had 20 rebounds against Nutley.

"Katie Powers guards the other team's best player every game, and gets the offense started as the point guard. She is averaging almost five assists a game."

DelloRusso also praised the clutch shooting of Maeve O'Sullivan.

"Maeve made six free throws in the fourth quarter in our win over Verona," said DelloRusso. "Annabel Koss-DeFrank has been a great help on the inside with scoring and rebounding. Allison Snyder leads the team in blocked shots, off the bench, and has been a great defender. She also knocked down some big shots. Olivia Gist has been a valuable guard, off the bench, hitting some big shots, and distributing the basketball."

BOYS BASKETBALL: The Ridgers have battled a tough schedule with a young team. Glen Ridge won a state sectional championship last season, and with that, the program was elevated in the Super Essex Conference, even though a number of the players who helped win that title were graduated last spring.

Nevertheless, JD Pine, a senior, has been a standout for GR. Pine had a career-high 35 points against Irvington, on Jan. 14 and is averaging nearly 14 points a game. In his last nine games, Pine is averaging nearly 17 points per game.

The Ridgers will be back in action on Jan. 21, at Shabazz, in an Essex County Tournament preliminary game, starting at 3 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING: Stacy Bloomfield has been doing a good job for the Ridgers. Bloomfield has competed in multiple tournaments and should be back in action soon.

BOYS WRESTLING: The team, coached by Kendall Southerland, improved to 7-3 with a win at a tri match, against  Newark East Side, that extended the Ridgers' winning streak to five matches. on Jan. 21, at Carteret High School.

The Ridgers are also scheduled to compete in the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, at the Codey Arena, in West Orange. Wrestling begins at 5 p.m. on both days.

