ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

HS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Defeats Sparta 42-41

By Danielle DeGerolamo
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior forward Ameer Herran scored a game-high 15 points and also pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots to lead Phillipsburg High School past visiting Sparta, 42-21, in an independent boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon on Thomas Fisher Court.

Herran put a cherry on top of his big afternoon with the game winning layup with :13 left after the Stateliners got a huge defensive stop to set up the play.

Here is the game-winning bucket from an exciting 42-41 @PburgHoops victory this afternoon.

Leading scorers:
Ameer Herran-15pts, 8 rebounds
Matthew Scerbo Jr.-14pts pic.twitter.com/CZ14HRYyHG
— PHS Athletics (@PHSStateliners) January 21, 2023

Matthew Scerbo Jr. added 14 points including a clutch 3-pointer as P’burg came back from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit.

“We played a terrible third quarter,” ‘Liner coach Todd Sigafoos said of being down 32-30 after three quarters after holding a 21-17 halftime lead. “We switched up to man from a zone in the fourth quarter and tried to up the speed and force some turnovers.”

Andrew Martin finished with eight points and Jason Martinez had five assists. The Stateliners free throw shooting down the stretch, or lack of it, kept Sparta in the game right to the end. P’burg finished 8-for-18 from the foul line.

Phillipsburg, which improved to 9-6 on the season, has won five of its last six games and plays two teams that beat them earlier this season, Immaculata and Montgomery, at home  before playing at Easton next Saturday.

Phillipsburg boxscore

Andrew Martin  2 4-10 8, Matthew Scerbo Jr. 6 0-1 14, Ameer Herran 6 3-4 15, Darius McNair 1 0-0 2, Jason Martinez 1 1-3 3, Allan Palos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-18 42.

Sparta (9-5) 7 7 18 9 -- 41

Phillipsburg (9-6) 13 8 9 12 -- 42

3-pointers – Scerbo Jr. 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgUBC_0kMqpG1000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx573_0kMqpG1000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Madison Boys Basketball Receive the No. 9 Seed in Morris County Tournament

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - The Madison High School boys basketball team is the No. 9 seed in the Morris County Tournament. West Morris is the top seed in the field, with Delbarton, Chatham, Pequannock and Mendham rounding out the top five. The Dodgers will face Whippany Park in the preliminary round which must be played by January 28. The winner of that game will play the winner of .  The tournament quarterfinals will be played on Feb. 4 at Randolph High School. The County College of Morris hosts the semifinals on Feb. 11 and then the finals on Feb. 18. The Morris County Boys Basketball seeds are:  No 1- West Morris No 2 - Delbarton No 3 - Chatham No 4 - Pequannock No 5 - Mendham No 6 - Jefferson No 7 - Morris Catholic No 8 - Morris Knolls No 9- Madison No 10 - Morris Hills No 11 - Morristown No 12 - Randolph No 13 - Hanover Park No 14 - Roxbury No 15 - Kinnelon No 16 - Parsippany Hills No 17- Montville No 18 - Boonton No 19 - Mount Olive No 20 - Mountain Lakes No 21 - Butler No 22 - Dover No 23 - Parsippany No 24 - Whippany Park No 25 - Morristown Beard No 26- Morris County Tech
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridge Boys Fencers Win Cetrulo Championship

MADISON, NJ - After a 3-year hiatus the prestigious Cetrulo Memorial Fencing Tournament returned to Drew University in Madison, NJ, with Ridge capturing the overall team title. The tournament hosted over 50 boys teams from all over the state. It is touted as the “world’s largest high school fencing tournament” and is undoubtedly the most significant tournament of the regular season.  The boys event was held on Saturday, January 21st, and Ridge took over right where they left off, after taking the title in 2020. The foil squad of Dayaal Singh, Lawrence Han, and Alex Ligos had a brilliant performance and...
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Sweeps Weehawken

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ - Andrew Medina's 216 in the first game set the tone, as Wood-Ridge swept Weehawken 7-0 in a NJIC Meadowlands bowling match on Monday. Medina's strong game one was supported by Dylan Matawa's 189 as the Blue Devils defeated the Indians 677-559.  Game two Nico Altamura was the hot hand, rolling a 212, as the Blue Devils improved with a 708-514 victory.   Game three all three bowled well, as Wood-Ridge finished off the sweep with a 639-564 victory.  Wood-Ridge 7, Weehawken 0         Dylan Matawa 189 174 191 554 Andrew Medina 216 186 186 588 Nico Altamura 133 212 179 524 Giancarlo Valente 139 136 83 358 Total 677 708 639 2024 Weehawken 559 514 564 1637  
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Swimming: Decisively Defeats River Dell

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Maroons extended their winning streak in the pool with victories against River Dell for both the boys and girls Monday afternoon at the Ridgewood YMCA. The boys won 117-53 and the girls 106-64, with both teams running the table across all events - sprint, endurance and relays included. Standouts include the boys 200-meter relay in which the quartet of Sam Skibo, Aaron Nam, Nathan Colisimo and Soyo Funada finished first with a time of 1:49.50. Elsewhere, in the 200 individual medley as well as 200-meter freestyle event Ridgewood swimmers captured the top three spots with Funada coming...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic Beats Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Town Matchup

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Union Catholic (7-7) defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood (8-5), 62-52, behind the efforts of three double-digit scorers at home on Saturday afternoon, as Matt Nervi deposited a career-high 25 points off six three-point baskets for the Raiders on the losing end. Scotch Plains-Fanwood had won its previous four games entering the matchup but was unable to keep their streak against the Vikings. Despite the loss, the Raiders still hold a 7-0 division record, leading the UCC-Mountain division by three games. Khadar Jackson was the other Raider to finish in double-figures for scoring, registering 10 points. Keyshawn Winchester led Union Catholic with...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Top Talent on Display at the Passaic County Swimming Championships in Wayne

WAYNE, NJ – In mid-January each year, the winter high school sports teams compete in a myriad of tournaments and events. This Saturday the boys and girls swim teams from Passaic County schools came to Wayne and the pool at Passaic County Tech for the County Meet of Champions. At the end of the day, it was the hosts that took home both championships. For the girls, Passaic Tech scored 400 points. In second place was Wayne Hills, 3rd Lakeland/West Milford with 253 points and Wayne Valley took 4th place. The Wayne Hills girls dove into the tournament with high hopes, sporting...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Hasbrouck Heights Defense Shuts Down New Milford

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Anthony Peterson and Jack Baker each scored 16 points as Hasbrouck Heights defeated New Milford, 61-38 in a NJIC non-divisional basketball game on Monday night in Hasbrouck Heights.  Hasbrouck Heights improved to 12-4 on the season, while New Milford fell to 6-8. The Aviators jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the end of one quarter and then clamped down on the New Milford offense, outscoring the Knights 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 35-12 lead into intermission. New Milford’s offense go untracked in the third quarter, outscoring the Aviators 18-15, but it was not nearly enough to overcome the deficit. Caden DeRosa and Evan Werner each scored eight points for Hasbrouck Heights.  Vincent Arroyo scored 16 to lead New Milford. New Milford (6-8) 5 7 18 8 38 Hasbrouck Heights (12-4) 12 23 15 11 61             New Milford 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 0 0 0   Vincent Arroyo 5 2 0 16   John Giannoulis 1 0 0 2   Amaurys Beato 3 1 0 9   Wilburt Rodriguez 1 0 0 2   Luis Placido 2 1 2 9   Totals: 12 4 2 38               Hasbrouck Heights  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 1 2 0 8   Mike Canavatchel 0 0 0 0   Caden DeRosa 1 2 0 8   Shane Ike 0 0 4 4   Joey Formisano 1 0 1 3   Jack Baker 7 0 2 16   Josh Rodriguez 0 2 0 6   Anthony Peterson 4 1 5 16   Totals: 14 7 12 61  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 24 Points, Morton 17 as Chatham Boys Basketball Earns 'Ugly' 11th Straight Win, 64-54 vs. Mount Olive

CHATHAM, NJ -- Senior guard Danny Morton joked that he was going to turn the lights on when he got home and shoot some free throws outside after Chatham had scored a 64-54 boys basketball win vs. Mount Olive on Monday night. The Cougars were able to laugh off the "ugly" parts of their game - which included 60% accuracy from the foul line - as they posted their 11th straight win behind a game-high 24 points from Ryan Leskauskas and 17 points provided by Morton. Ryan Leskauskas and Danny Morton talk about the win Chatham (12-2) moved to a 9-2 lead from...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Big First Quarter Helps Pope John Hold off Chatham Girls Basketball Team, 62-57

SPARTA, NJ-- Pope John opened an 18-point lead in the first quarter before Chatham battled back in a girls basketball game won by Pope John, 62-57, on Monday night. Chatham (10-8) had three players score in double figures, led by Mia Semioli with 14 points. Ella Kreuzer scored 13 points and McKenna Hogan had 10 for the Cougars. Kylie Squier scored a game-high 19 points for Pope John (15-2).
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School Wrestling Team Shines at Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Memorial Middle School wrestling team wrapped up its 2022-23 season on Saturday. Memorial's Colts participated in the Small School Greater Middlesex Conference Championship at Highland Park High School. The Colts are coached by Spotswood High School Physical Education teacher Daniel Kranski. Memorial finished in seventh place and had four wrestlers finish in first place in their respective weight class. The team also had second, third and fourth place finishers in the championship tournament that featured small middle schools throughout Middlesex County.  The finals for the 80-pound weight class featured two Colts. Sixth graders Sebastian Guzman and Erik Williams went...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Colonia Beats South Brunswick at the Buzzer, 54-52

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ -- Anthony Gooden hit a running 10-footer from inside the lane just before time ran out to give Colonia a 54-52 boys basketball victory over South Brunswick Saturday afternoon. South Brunswick had tied the game, 52-52, with six seconds left on a driving bank shot by forward Harmehar Chhabra. Before that, freshman Aiden Derkack of Colonia made a steal near midcourt and went in for a dunk, was fouled and hit the free throw with 20 seconds left to give the Patriots a short-lived 52-50 lead. The first time the teams met in December, South Brunswick made the big plays...
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Dubose-Carter's Career-High Of 22 Points Lifts Nutley Boys Basketball In Essex County Tournament

NUTLEY, NJ - Led by a career-high 22 points from junior guard Donte' Dubose-Carter, the Nutley High boys basketball team earned a 47-35 victory over 34th-seeded Cedar Grove in the preliminary round of the 76th annual Essex County Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Nutley. Nutley, the tournament's 31st seed, now advances to the second preliminary round where it will play 18th-seeded Montclair on Monday, Jan. 23. The win also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Raiders (3-12). Cedar Grove, which was led by Nick Russo's 21 points, fell to 8-7 with the loss. Nutley trailed, 19-17, at the half, but used...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Glen Ridge High Athletics Should be Back in Action Soon

GLEN RIDGE, NJ-- Sadly, the Glen Ridge High community has had to deal with a tragedy which involved the passing of a student, as well as injuries to other students, from a car accident, on Jan. 15. With that, the Ridger athletic teams did not compete this past week. The teams should all be back to its respective venues by Jan. 24. This winter, the GR squads have done well so far. The girls' basketball team will take a 13-0 record (8-0 in conference play) into a game at Millburn, on Jan. 24, starting at 4 p.m. The Ridgers have, obviously, played well and...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Wrestling Volunteer Ed Spatola Wins Prestigious Union County Award

RAHWAY, NJ — Anyone who knows anything about Rahway wrestling, whether at the recreation level or in the public schools all the way to the high school varsity team, knows Edward Spatola. TAPinto Rahway actually just mentioned him in an article it published about the town's recreation program, writing, "Ed Spatola, who seems to be everywhere that something Rahway Wrestling-related is happening, also assists and referees home matches." He has been mentoring the young people of the community for decades and always on a volunteer basis. He's never taken a dime. His quiet, consistent approach can often fall under the radar. But not anymore....
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lily Spinner Selected as Salerno Duane Summit Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Lily Spinner has been named the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' for her performance in the week ending January 22. The senior goaltender recorded her 1,000th career save and posted a shutout in Summit's 2-0 win over Oak Knoll  Spinner's shutout was her 15th of her career. The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s)
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

SP Youth Wrestling: NJ Youth State Wrestling Qualifiers, Nicky Teal takes 1st, SP adds 4 more

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four more SP Youth Wrestlers punched their tickets to the USAWNJ Scholastic Wrestling State Tournament that will take place at the Cure Arena in Trenton, on March 11th and 12th.  This Weekend's Qualfiier was held in West Orange.  In order to punch your ticket to the State Tournament you have to place in the Top 3 of your Bracket for Weight/Division.  South Plainfield now has seven wrestlers qualified with five more qualifiers remaining, so we're sure to see that number rise!     Nicky Teal 4th Grader ran the table in his bracket, winning all 3 Matches to punch...
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Park Wrestling Show Up Big at the Union County Tournament

Union, NJ - The Union County Wrestling Tournament was held at Kean College on January 21. Sixteen schools participated in the tournament represented 14 weight classes. Roselle Park finished 4th overall, while three Park athletes won their weight class in the final round and were crowned champions of Union County. The following Park wrestlers won their weight class: Matthew Griffin pinned Henrique Ribeiro from Governor Livingston in 1:03 to win the 120 weight class. In addition to being champion, Griffin was presented with the 2023 Union County Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Mayson Harms won by decision (6-4) over Christian Gioia from Governor Livingston to win the 144 weight class. Kevin Osorio pinned Conor Reid from Elizabeth in 0:16 to win the 285 weight class. Congratulation to the Roselle Park Wrestling program for a great tournament!
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway HS Indoor Track: Girls Show Off Lightning Speed in 2nd Place Finish at County Championships

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- Piscataway High School indoor track and field’s time at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships on Saturday evening at the Bennett Complex in Toms River was well spent. The Chiefs’ Brook’Lyn Drakeford brought home a slew of gold medals as she won the county 55-meter dash in 7.29, the eighth-fastest time in the state this winter. That’s also a new personal record. Drakeford also ran a blazing 57.61 to win the 400m. Drakeford already owns a time of 56.51 from December which is New Jersey’s best time this year. She wasn’t done, as Drakeford won the 55m hurdles, too, in...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kira Pipkins Becomes First in State History to Eclipse 100 Career Wrestling Wins, and Earns O.W. at BCWCA; Bloomfield's Reno Prochilo also Garners Gold, and Records her 9th Straight Pin

It was not only a good day for Bloomfield High girls wrestling, it was also a monumental occasion. Three-time NJSIAA champion Kira Pipkins became the first female wrestler in New Jersey high school history to win 100 career matches, when she accomplished the feat at the Bergen County Women Coaches Association (BCWCA) Tournament, on Jan. 22, at Rockland Community College, in Suffern, N.Y. Pipkins, who hopes to become the first female in state history to win four straight NJSIAA titles, this coming March, defeated Liliana Zaku-Ramos of Newton/Kittatinny, 4-1, in the 126-pound championship bout.  Pipkins was also named the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler, after a...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy