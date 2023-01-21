HS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Defeats Sparta 42-41

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Junior forward Ameer Herran scored a game-high 15 points and also pulled down eight rebounds and blocked two shots to lead Phillipsburg High School past visiting Sparta, 42-21, in an independent boys basketball game on Saturday afternoon on Thomas Fisher Court.

Herran put a cherry on top of his big afternoon with the game winning layup with :13 left after the Stateliners got a huge defensive stop to set up the play.

Here is the game-winning bucket from an exciting 42-41 @PburgHoops victory this afternoon.

Leading scorers:

Ameer Herran-15pts, 8 rebounds

Matthew Scerbo Jr.-14pts pic.twitter.com/CZ14HRYyHG

— PHS Athletics (@PHSStateliners) January 21, 2023

Matthew Scerbo Jr. added 14 points including a clutch 3-pointer as P’burg came back from a seven-point fourth quarter deficit.

“We played a terrible third quarter,” ‘Liner coach Todd Sigafoos said of being down 32-30 after three quarters after holding a 21-17 halftime lead. “We switched up to man from a zone in the fourth quarter and tried to up the speed and force some turnovers.”

Andrew Martin finished with eight points and Jason Martinez had five assists. The Stateliners free throw shooting down the stretch, or lack of it, kept Sparta in the game right to the end. P’burg finished 8-for-18 from the foul line.

Phillipsburg, which improved to 9-6 on the season, has won five of its last six games and plays two teams that beat them earlier this season, Immaculata and Montgomery, at home before playing at Easton next Saturday.

Phillipsburg boxscore

Andrew Martin 2 4-10 8, Matthew Scerbo Jr. 6 0-1 14, Ameer Herran 6 3-4 15, Darius McNair 1 0-0 2, Jason Martinez 1 1-3 3, Allan Palos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-18 42.

Sparta (9-5) 7 7 18 9 -- 41

Phillipsburg (9-6) 13 8 9 12 -- 42

3-pointers – Scerbo Jr. 2







