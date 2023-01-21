Piscataway Magnet Raiders Take Down Dunellen, Fall to Metuchen Over Weekend

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Piscataway Magnet School boys basketball left Dunellen with a 69-45 win on Friday.

The Raiders’ (3-9) Stanley Velasco landed four 3-pointers in the matchup taking him to a game high 19 points. Ryan Hutchins led the Dunellen Destroyers in scoring, but was held to just 17 points at the buzzer.

But on Saturday, the Metuchen Bulldogs came out chomping at the Raiders’ heals to outscore them 52-45 in Piscataway.

Metuchen’s Ben Santus landed a game high 15 points, with Piscataway Magnet’s Isaiah Shepard finishing with 12 after going 6 for 6 on free throw attempts.

The Raiders next play South Amboy at home on Monday.

Piscataway Magnet’s girls basketball (also 3-9) was off on Saturday after falling to Dunellen, 45-16 on Friday.

The Lady Raiders’ Matti Miller was held to just 8 points as Dunellen’s Alexa Castro put up a game high 18 points with 20 rebounds. The Destroyers’ Jahzara McLaughlin was credited with 6 steals and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders also next play South Amboy at home on Monday.

