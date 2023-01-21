ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Irving’s Dominant Performance Helps Nets Move Past Jazz

By John Lee
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

Because of Kevin Durant’s injury, the Brooklyn Nets have had a few problems replacing an offensive superstar within their arsenal. But against the Utah Jazz, the other offensive superstar on the team, Kyrie Irving, proved that he can take over the helm when needed.

Against the Jazz, Irving put up 48 points and 11 rebounds, including two straight dagger three pointers in the fourth quarter and an assist to Seth Curry to ice the game.

The performance was much needed for the Nets as they were coming off a four game losing streak. It also proved that Irving can lead a team to victory once faced with adversity.

Despite Irving’s production, it will be challenging for the Nets to continue their hot season without Durant. Players like Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, and Nicholas Claxton, do a great job of fulfilling their roles on the team. But in order for the team to maximize their potential, Durant needs to be present.

The next game will be another test for the Nets as they will face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

The matchup between Irving and Curry will definitely be a treat for NBA fans as the elite level of ball handling, footwork, and shooting will be on full display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EhdN_0kMqpCU600

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
sportingalert.com

Banchero, Carter Jr. help Magic top Celtics, 113-98 – highlights

The Orlando Magic handed the Boston Celtics a 113-98 defeat at Amway Center on Monday night, snapping the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 23 points, while Wendell Carter Jr. added a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Cole Anthony, who came off the...
BOSTON, MA
TAPinto.net

Detroit Pistons Host Tribute for St. Bonaventure Legend Bob Lanier

DETROIT — To some, it was another normal game of NBA basketball, a Monday night in January when the Detroit Pistons were playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the dog-days of the season before the All-Star break.   To others, it was a once-in-a-lifetime night.   On that Monday night in January, the Pistons honored Bob Lanier, the St. Bonaventure University basketball legend who spent 14 seasons in the NBA, first with Detroit and then with Milwaukee.  Walking around the concourse, many attendees may not have realized right off the bat that it was a night of tribute. It was hard to miss the multitude of green...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics take on the Magic

Boston Celtics (35-12, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (17-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Orlando. He's third in the league scoring 31.2 points per game. The Magic have gone 7-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando has an...
ORLANDO, FL
WCVB

Grant Williams scores career-high 25 points as Celtics hold off Raptors

TORONTO — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday. Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened when...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Early Injury Status For Donovan Mitchell In Cavs-Knicks Matchup

We still have just about 24 hours until the Cavaliers and Knicks tip off at Madison Square Garden. However, we thankfully have an injury update on Donovan Mitchell and whether he will play in the game. Mitchell has sat out for the last three games, or just over a week...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Celtics-Magic takeaways: C's still have no answer for Orlando

The Orlando Magic continue to be a thorn in the Boston Celtics' side. After losing two consecutive games to the Magic at home last month, the C's had their nine-game win streak snapped in Orlando on Monday night. They struggled defensively as the Magic shot 51.2 percent from the floor and 40.7 percent (11-for-27) from 3-point range to earn a 113-98 victory over Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III injured vs. Raptors

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart twisted his right ankle and was helped off the court late in the first half of Saturday's game against the host Toronto Raptors. Smart promptly was ruled out for the rest of the game with a sprained right ankle. He finished with two points in 16 minutes of play.
BOSTON, MA
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy