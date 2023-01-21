Irving’s Dominant Performance Helps Nets Move Past Jazz

Because of Kevin Durant’s injury, the Brooklyn Nets have had a few problems replacing an offensive superstar within their arsenal. But against the Utah Jazz, the other offensive superstar on the team, Kyrie Irving, proved that he can take over the helm when needed.

Against the Jazz, Irving put up 48 points and 11 rebounds, including two straight dagger three pointers in the fourth quarter and an assist to Seth Curry to ice the game.

The performance was much needed for the Nets as they were coming off a four game losing streak. It also proved that Irving can lead a team to victory once faced with adversity.

Despite Irving’s production, it will be challenging for the Nets to continue their hot season without Durant. Players like Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, and Nicholas Claxton, do a great job of fulfilling their roles on the team. But in order for the team to maximize their potential, Durant needs to be present.

The next game will be another test for the Nets as they will face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

The matchup between Irving and Curry will definitely be a treat for NBA fans as the elite level of ball handling, footwork, and shooting will be on full display.



