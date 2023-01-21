Read full article on original website
hogville.net
Ask Mike: Top 5 Players of the Eddie & Nolan Years, A Smiling Ref & Was Briles Fired?
Q. We have several questions about Arkansas Football’s new offensive coordinator so let’s get to it. Maxadories wants to know: What would you think about Dan Enos coming back to Arkansas if Briles leaves?. A. Clearly this question was submitted before the news came out that Dan Enos...
hogville.net
Jabrae Shaw commits to Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Mills Class of 2023 athlete Jabrae Shaw has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on recruit. Shaw, 5-10, 195, chose Arkansas over UCA, UNLV and others. Shaw has made numerous visits to Arkansas including this past weekend. Shaw will play the nickel and safety positions for the Hogs.
hogville.net
Benton’s Bates makes early pledge to Diamond Hogs
It didn’t take Benton freshman Marcus Bates long to make up his mind on his college baseball program once the University of Arkansas extended an offer. The 2026 shortstop-third baseman prospect, who is also a member of the Arkansas Sticks summer baseball organization, came to a camp on Saturday, go tan offer from the Razorbacks and committed to them that night.
hogville.net
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
hogville.net
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-4, 279, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
hogville.net
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
hogville.net
No. 1 South Carolina downs Razorbacks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-5, 4-3 SEC) hung tough with South Carolina (20-0, 8-0 SEC) hung tough in the first quarter with the Gamecocks, but after being outscored 67-29 in the last three quarters, Arkansas was downed 92-46. The Gamecocks showed why the team is No. 1/1 in the country, outrebounding the Razorbacks 74-17, while delivering 37 points off second-chance opportunities versus Arkansas’ zero. Arkansas’ 17 rebounds is the least pulled down by the Razorbacks in SEC play in program history. The least coming into today’s game was 19 at Florida in 1998.
hogville.net
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
hogville.net
No. 25 Arkansas ends 4-game slide in 69-57 win over Ole Miss on Saturday at BWA
Facing a must-win scenario following the program’s worst start in league play in 14 years, the 25th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks put an end to their four-game losing skid while also moving out of the SEC cellar with a 69-57 triumph over unranked Ole Miss on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
hogville.net
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson: Razorbacks getting back on track, Recruiting and Pro Hogs Update
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Courtney Mims sits down with Kevin McPherson to discuss the differences in this year’s Razorback team versus year’s past. They also give an update on recruiting and how the Pro Hogs are doing in the NBA.
hogville.net
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
hogville.net
Diamond Hogs face formidable schedule in 2023
With less than a month left until a season-opening College Baseball Showdown in Texas against three of the nation’s elite programs, Arkansas’ baseball squad got back in school and back to work this week. The Razorbacks will face Texas (7 p.m.), TCU (7 p.m.) and Oklahoma State (2:30...
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: Lots of QB talk, Dan Enos getting straight to work
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Courtney Mims and Otis Kirk talk about a lot of recruits visiting the hill this weekend. They discuss 2024 WR’s Courtney Crutchfield and CJ Brown, 2024 QB Walker White, 2025 QB’s Garyt Odom, Quentin Murphy and Grayson...
hogville.net
‘Truly a miracle’, football star Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital according to sister
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery. In a Facebook post on Friday, Hillis’s sister Hayley Davis wrote “Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!”
