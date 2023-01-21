ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs, live stream, TV channel, kickoff, how to watch NFL Playoffs

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in an NFL Divisional Round matchup on Saturday from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jaguars will be looking to continue their playoff run and pull off an upset against the heavily favored Chiefs. Meanwhile, Kansas City will be looking to use its home-field advantage and strong regular-season record to secure a spot in the AFC Championship game.

This will be a great Saturday of Playoff football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • When: Saturday, January 21
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo
NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Over/Under: 53.5

