Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs, live stream, TV channel, kickoff, how to watch NFL Playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in an NFL Divisional Round matchup on Saturday from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Jaguars will be looking to continue their playoff run and pull off an upset against the heavily favored Chiefs. Meanwhile, Kansas City will be looking to use its home-field advantage and strong regular-season record to secure a spot in the AFC Championship game.

This will be a great Saturday of Playoff football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game today.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Saturday, January 21

Saturday, January 21 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC, NBC Universo

How to watch the NFL throughout the Playoffs

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Over/Under: 53.5

