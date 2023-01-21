ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL divisional round playoffs 2023 announcers: Who's calling games on FOX, CBS and NBC?

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBSrk_0kMqoH4u00

The 2023 NFL divisional round is here, with the eight teams remaining vying for a championship as they continue their march toward a possible Super Bowl berth. Woohoo!

There will be a bunch of TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday, and if you’re here, you might be wondering whose voices you’re hearing for whatever playoff game you’re watching at the moment.

That’s what we’re here for! This one’s specifically about the divisional round on Saturday and Sunday.

Let’s break down who FOX, CBS and NBC will have on the mics for their respective NFL playoff games:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET on NBC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTspS_0kMqoH4u00
(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET on FOX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mt7JC_0kMqoH4u00

Joe Davis, Darryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink and Dean Blandino

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, CBS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5XKQ_0kMqoH4u00

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY NETWORKJim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday at 6:30 PM ET, FOX)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GHXn_0kMqoH4u00
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi and Mike Pereira

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of his interceptions led to 49ers field goals,... The post Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy