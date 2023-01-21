NFL divisional round playoffs 2023 announcers: Who's calling games on FOX, CBS and NBC?

The 2023 NFL divisional round is here, with the eight teams remaining vying for a championship as they continue their march toward a possible Super Bowl berth. Woohoo!

There will be a bunch of TV coverage on Saturday and Sunday, and if you’re here, you might be wondering whose voices you’re hearing for whatever playoff game you’re watching at the moment.

That’s what we’re here for! This one’s specifically about the divisional round on Saturday and Sunday.

Let’s break down who FOX, CBS and NBC will have on the mics for their respective NFL playoff games:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET on NBC)

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET on FOX)

Joe Davis, Darryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink and Dean Blandino

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, CBS)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY NETWORKJim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely and Gene Steratore

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday at 6:30 PM ET, FOX)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi and Mike Pereira