WEST CHESTER, PA— The West Chester women's basketball team won its fourth straight PSAC contest on Monday, pulling away from the Shepherd Rams in the second half en route to a 94-47 win over the Rams. West Chester improved to 11-7 overall and to 8-4 in the PSAC while Shepherd fell to 0-17 overall and 0-12 in PSAC league play.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO