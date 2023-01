Arizona Wildcats reserve guard Helena Pueyo was added to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list Tuesday. Pueyo is the first Wildcat to make the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list since Aari McDonald in 2020-21. McDonald was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at Arizona.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO