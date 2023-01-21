NoDak improves to 3-0 for first time in Division I history with 6-1 win over Army

Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
Strong start continues for UND with 7-0 win over Rider
WEST POINT, N.Y. -- The University of North Dakota men's tennis team closed out a near-perfect day of tennis with a 7-0 win over Rider on Saturday evening from West Point, N.Y. After taking down host-Army by a 6-1 score earlier today, UND improves to 4-0 following the sweep of...
fightinghawks.com
Minnesota Duluth salvages split with 2-1 win over North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Minnesota Duluth's Luke Loheit broke a 1-1 tie with just over two minutes to play in regulation to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 victory over North Dakota on Saturday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. Despite falling behind 1-0 in the second...
fightinghawks.com
Hawks Come Up Short in Hard-Fought Game Against ORU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota had a great all-around performance against Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon, leading for over a third of the game in a back-and-forth affair but could not overcome ORU as the Golden Eagles got the win 84-72 at the Betty. B.J. Omot set a new...
fightinghawks.com
Two School Records Fall at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The North Dakota distance teams and select throwers competed at the Jim Emmerich Invitational on Saturday. Two school records were set at the meet, while a total of six improvements were posted to the UND top-10 lists. Jesse Middendorf finished as the runner-up in the 800...
fightinghawks.com
UND road woes continue at Oral Roberts, 96-91
Tulsa, Okla. – The University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks cannot convert at the Mabee Center against Oral Roberts, 96-91. UND road woes continued in the loss against Oral Roberts. Despite putting up 37 points in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Hawks could not overcome the 19-point deficit. Kacie...
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: UND goes for weekend sweep over Minnesota Duluth
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- North Dakota looks to make it a 4-2 record at home in the month of January in the series finale against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be...
