capecod.com
Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Just after 11 AM Monday, a vehicle appeared to have run into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of High School Road Ext. and North Street in Hyannis. The Hyannis FD issued a trauma alert for the driver of the SUV. High School Road Ext. was closed until the scene was cleared Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
newbedfordguide.com
59-year-old Fairhaven man killed in car accident
A 59-year-old Fairhaven man died last night as a result of a two-vehicle car crash near the intersection of Main and Hedge streets in Fairhaven. The deceased has been identified as George Thatcher. Fairhaven Police received a 911 call regarding the crash at about 7:10 pm Sunday. It appears that...
capecoddaily.com
Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Route 6 offramp in Sandwich. The crash happened shortly after 8 PM Sunday on the ramp from Route 6 westbound to Route 130 (Exit 59). The victims were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. A Bourne ambulance assisted in patient transport. […] The post Three injured in crash on Route 6 ramp in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Fire Department responds to early morning rollover accident
“Dartmouth Fire Department crews were busy Saturday morning at 3:00 am working a rollover crash on Elm St. The car managed to knock down 2 telephone poles.” -Dartmouth Fire District 1.
capecod.com
Three injured in crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Three people were injured in a crash in Yarmouth around 5:20 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 28 and Camp Street. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash, which tied up evening commuter traffic for a time, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
capecod.com
One injured in three-vehicle crash in Orleans
ORLEANS – On Saturday morning, just before 9 AM, Orleans Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a 3 car motor vehicle crash on West Road. Due to most of the on-duty shift already committed to another call and the type of call this was, mutual aid was called from Eastham Fire Department and Brewster Fire Department.
hyannisnews.com
Motorist okay after early morning crash on Mid-Cape Highway… [HN PHOTOS]
WEST BARNSTABLE – About 1:00 a.m. this morning, state police received a report of a “rollover” crash in the area mile marker 66 eastbound, about 2 miles prior to the old Exit 6. After a brief search of the area, troopers and West Barnstable Firefighters located a single vehicle crashed into the median, upright and without lights on. The driver was able to self-extricate before being evaluated by EMTs. He was uninjured and eventually picked up at the scene after calling someone for a ride. Both eastbound lanes needed to be briefly shut down while Buckler’s Towing removed the vehicle. Massachusetts State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
Man dies after being hit by 2 cars in Woonsocket
The 49-year-old was crossing Cass Avenue just after 8 p.m. Sunday when he was struck, according to police.
capecod.com
One lane of Old Main Street in Yarmouth closed due to overnight car vs pole crash
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that due to an motor vehicle crash overnight and a utility pole struck, Old Main St. at Mill Ln. (Cultural Center of Cape Cod) is restricted to one lane only headed eastbound while repairs are made. Please seek alternate routes. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries.
capecoddaily.com
Body recovered after search for missing man at Sandy Pond in West Yarmouth… [HN VIDEO]
WEST YARMOUTH – A search for a 40-year-old West Yarmouth man ended tragically a short time ago after the missing man was found under the water at Sandy Pond. Yarmouth police had been out searching for Eduardo Gomes since around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon. Police located a vehicle inside the Sandy Pond Recreational Area, believed to have been operated by Gomes since when he was last seen, at around 1:00 a.m. this morning. Members of a regional tactical search unit responded to West Yarmouth and began searching the woods and trails around Sandy Pond. A specialized drone was used to assist in the search. In spite of a hopeful and thorough search effort, HN was informed they had located the missing man’s body underwater in Sandy Pond. Family and friends of Eduardo have been notified… please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. [EARLIER HN VIDEO OF SANDY POND SEARCH EFFORTS – PRESS PLAY] The post Body recovered after search for missing man at Sandy Pond in West Yarmouth… [HN VIDEO] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Multiple vehicles involved in crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — At least five vehicles, including a box truck that rolled over, were involved in a crash that shut down Route 128 in Wakefield late Sunday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway at Exit 59 around 11:15 p.m. found multiple cars and a truck that had crashed, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Fairhaven man killed in crash
The Bristol County District Attorney's Office identified the Fairhaven man who died in a two-car crash on Sunday night.
capecoddaily.com
Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Yarmouth shortly before 4:30 PM Sunday. Crews arriving on Driftwood Lane found smoke showing from the roof line. Mutual aid from several towns was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. There were no immediate reports of injuries. CWN will have further […] The post Fire breaks out at house in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich firefighters battle chimney fire
SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters were called to a chimney fire Saturday afternoon. Smoke was showing from the house on Pinkham Road when crews arrived. The fire was brought quickly under control and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Sandwich firefighters battle chimney fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Ambulance Transports Pedestrian Struck In Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk on January 19, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The adult male was struck at 2:48 p.m. while crossing in the crosswalk at Concord and Kendall streets, said Lt, Mickens. He was transported by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical...
Norwood Officer Fires Gun At Car Speeding Away From Shooting Scene: Police
Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that happened over the weekend in Norwood.Police responded to reports of shots fired on Folan Avenue around 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, Norwood Police said on Facebook. Responding officers heard more gunshots and a car speed towards the…
universalhub.com
Police: Guy running away from gunfire scene in Dorchester arrested after gun falls out of his clothes
Boston Police report officers responding to call about a person with a gun on Brenton Street this morning spotted a guy running away:. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, later identified as Rahjah Guillaume, 22, of Dorchester, run from the scene in the direction of Glenway Street. As Guillaume was running, officers observed a firearm fall from his person, onto the ground.
capecod.com
Developing: Large search launched to locate missing endangered man in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police were searching for a missing endangered man Monday evening. Eduardo Gomes is a white male 40-years-old. He is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes. Gomes was last seen earlier Monday in West Yarmouth near Sandy Pond. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve light colored shirt, brown camouflage shorts, flip flops and a gray NY Yankees cap. He has arm tattoos of coy fish and wolverine. Police reported Gomes may suffer from schizophrenia.
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
