You've Been Pronouncing Raven-Symoné's Name Wrong This Whole Time

Photo: Getty Images

Oh, snap!

Raven-Symoné is setting the record straight about how her name is actually pronounced . In a TikTok shared Friday (January 20), the Disney Channel alum said her last name is actually pronounced "See-mon-ye," contrary to popular belief.

Fans in the comments were pretty confused about the former That's So Raven star's revelation.

"Well you were the one saying 'my name's Raven Suh-Moan and you're watching Disney channel," one user said.

"The whole time 'I'm raven simone and you're watching Disney channel' you could have said it right cause how they gon make you say your own name wrong," said another.

Raven also stars in the That's So Raven spinoff Raven's Home that premiered in 2017. The show follows now-divorced Raven and Chelsea raising their children together in Chicago.

Since the show premiered, Raven-Symoné, who identifies as nonbinary and married Miranda Maday in 2020, spoke out about how she didn't want her character in the spinoff to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think Disney wanted her to be queer in the beginning, and I just didn’t feel comfortable doing that. They were like, 'Do you want Raven to be gay?' I said, 'Why?' ‘Because you are.' I said, 'Bad, bad reason. That’s a bad reason,'" she said, the New York Post reports.

The show is currently in its fifth season.