New York City, NY

New York Post

Ex-con charged in 1994 cold-case slaying of NYC mom and daughter

An ex-con who did several stints in state prison was charged Monday with murder in the vicious 1994 cold-case slaying of a Harlem mother and her special needs daughter. Larry Atkinson, 64, was picked up by the NYPD Bronx Cold Case Squad around 7:30 a.m. for the nearly three-decades-old strangulation deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and her 25-year-old daughter, Sharon, police said. The mom and daughter were found inside their apartment in the Grant Houses public housing complex on Feb. 20, 1994 — but the case remained unsolved until now. Detectives used DNA evidence from the 28-year-old crime scene to link the murders...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?

On May 31, 2002, authorities arrested Janet Harris on child abuse and neglect charges. Her 2-year-old son, Jyrine Harris, suffered a broken wrist, a broken femur, a broken arm, broken ribs, and a burn on his neck. Janet maintained her innocence and told authorities Jyrine suffered from osteogenesis imperfecta, often called "brittle bone disorder," reports Unsolved Mysteries. Authorities disputed Janet's claim, and her bail was set at $150,000.
IRVINGTON, NJ
New York Post

Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed

A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter, with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday. Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said. It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said. Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said. All four men were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. The brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo list the hotel as their address, cops said. The 600-bed hotel is one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants, as the Big Apple struggles to house an influx from the US border with Mexico.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend

NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old Bronx girl has been missing since last Saturday, and today, the NYPD is asking the public for assistance in locating her. 16-year-old Taniah Gale was last seen Saturday night after leaving her home on East 181st Street in the Bronx at around 8pm. She is described as a female, approximately 5’0″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black, and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
AOL Corp

Fox News meteorologist beaten on NYC subway train

A Fox News weatherman who was on his way home from a bar early Sunday was assaulted by a group of teenagers on a New York City subway, police said. Four teens beat Adam Klotz, 37, after he asked them to stop smoking marijuana and to stop harassing an elderly passenger, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Four migrants bused to NYC arrested for shoplifting $12K from Macy’s

Four migrants bused into New York City from Texas were busted for snatching thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County mall, officials said Monday. Wrallan Cabezas Meza, 19, Miguel Angel Rojas, 21, Rafael Rojas, 27, and Jose Garcia Escobar, 30, are accused of driving from the Big Apple to Garden City and stealing $12,489 in goods from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, according to county police. Cops caught the crew shortly after the Jan. 9 heist in Hampstead when Meza was pulled over for allegedly failing to use a turn signal in a 2006 BMW with bogus plates,...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx

A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
BRONX, NY
AOL Corp

Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar

A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Deadly stabbing started with argument over cigarette in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A request for a cigarette ended with a man being stabbed to death, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.  John Wright, 35, allegedly chased, beat and fatally stabbed Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, Bragg said. He was arrested two weeks later in the Bronx. Wright was charged in a New York […]
MANHATTAN, NY

