mtpr.org

Bill would authorize state loans for local projects using coal-severance tax

Mandy Nay says she and her neighbors in far eastern Montana need clean water, not the brown stuff that comes out of their faucets right now. Nay is the project coordinator for the Dry-Redwater project. After more than a decade of working toward their goal, the group is planning to place a water treatment plant on the North Fork of the Fort Peck Reservoir to get water to the area between McCone and Richland counties. They say they’ll be able to get clean water to about 11 communities -- nine of which don’t have any form of water system right now.
proclaimerscv.com

$1,200 Child Tax Credit Could Be Given to Parents in Montana

Millions of American families across the country are still expecting a child tax credit this year, lawmakers in Montana propose to send a $1,200 child tax credit to every parent. $1,200 Child Tax Credit. Child Tax Credit has been a big help to millions of American families during the wake...
orangeandbluepress.com

$2,000 Property Tax Rebate for Montana Homeowners Under $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax

Montana homeowners are being primed for a $2,000 property tax rebate for 2023 and 2024. Montana Homeowners to Get $2,000 Property Tax Rebate from $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax. Governor Greg Gianforte proposed a $500 million bill that would provide Montana homeowners with $1,000 in property tax rebates this 2023 and 2024. The funding will come from the state’s $2.4 billion surplus tax. According to the governor, this would be the largest state-administered tax rebate in the country once passed.
NBCMontana

Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push

HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
newsfromthestates.com

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
kiowacountypress.net

Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
94.9 KYSS FM

Church Safety Codes Versus Helping the Homeless in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM News) - Senate Bill 195 was introduced in the Montana Legislature on Monday by State Senator Jeremy Trebas, District 13 in Great Falls. The bill is an effort to help remove some obstacles that churches around the state are experiencing when they attempt to allow homeless persons to spend the night inside a warm church building rather than in the bitter sometimes below-zero cold.
NBCMontana

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
rangerreview.com

Red or Green?

Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
mtpr.org

A bill to renew MMIP Task Force funding advances

A bill to renew funding for Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee Friday. In Montana, 26% of missing persons cases are indigenous people, despite only being 7% of the total population. Representative Tyson Running Wolf, from Browning, is the...
Daily Montanan

Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair

A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Smith fielded questions from legislators on the commission’s process and how it weighed mandatory vs. discretionary criteria for redrawing the map, like compactness (district […] The post Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair appeared first on Daily Montanan.
