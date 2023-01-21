Read full article on original website
Bill would authorize state loans for local projects using coal-severance tax
Mandy Nay says she and her neighbors in far eastern Montana need clean water, not the brown stuff that comes out of their faucets right now. Nay is the project coordinator for the Dry-Redwater project. After more than a decade of working toward their goal, the group is planning to place a water treatment plant on the North Fork of the Fort Peck Reservoir to get water to the area between McCone and Richland counties. They say they’ll be able to get clean water to about 11 communities -- nine of which don’t have any form of water system right now.
$1,200 Child Tax Credit Could Be Given to Parents in Montana
Millions of American families across the country are still expecting a child tax credit this year, lawmakers in Montana propose to send a $1,200 child tax credit to every parent. $1,200 Child Tax Credit. Child Tax Credit has been a big help to millions of American families during the wake...
$2,000 Property Tax Rebate for Montana Homeowners Under $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax
Montana homeowners are being primed for a $2,000 property tax rebate for 2023 and 2024. Montana Homeowners to Get $2,000 Property Tax Rebate from $2.4 Billion Surplus Tax. Governor Greg Gianforte proposed a $500 million bill that would provide Montana homeowners with $1,000 in property tax rebates this 2023 and 2024. The funding will come from the state’s $2.4 billion surplus tax. According to the governor, this would be the largest state-administered tax rebate in the country once passed.
Providers ‘barely surviving’ as lawmakers debate increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates
Assisted living and other long-term care operators in Montana are “barely surviving” due to increased operational costs, providers testified before the Montana state legislature’s health and human services joint appropriations subcommittee earlier this month as state lawmakers debate whether to raise the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates.
Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push
HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in 1993 and most recently revised last session. Sponsor Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, said wiping out the policy would give Gov. Greg Gianforte a better chance at putting his own energy vision into place. Opponents objected for a variety of reasons, including the wholesale repeal, which will leave the state with a policy at all, and to ceding legislative control of energy policy to the executive branch.
Food safety expert says Montana’s ‘Food Freedom’ law puts public in danger
Like taking a new car in for repairs while it is still under warranty, the Montana Local Food Choice Act of 2021 will be getting renewed attention during the 2023 legislative session in Helena. But the 2023 Senate Bill 202 at this point does little more than prohibit local boards from getting involved in the issue.
Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options
(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
Church Safety Codes Versus Helping the Homeless in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM News) - Senate Bill 195 was introduced in the Montana Legislature on Monday by State Senator Jeremy Trebas, District 13 in Great Falls. The bill is an effort to help remove some obstacles that churches around the state are experiencing when they attempt to allow homeless persons to spend the night inside a warm church building rather than in the bitter sometimes below-zero cold.
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star
HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
Red or Green?
Miles City Star | APG Montana With the legalization of recreational marijuana passed in Montana it has left a new divide in the state, one that instead of being red or blue is red or green. Roughly half of Montana counties voted to pass ballot initiative 190 during the 2020...
Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating
How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
A bill to renew MMIP Task Force funding advances
A bill to renew funding for Montana’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force advanced out of the House Judiciary Committee Friday. In Montana, 26% of missing persons cases are indigenous people, despite only being 7% of the total population. Representative Tyson Running Wolf, from Browning, is the...
The Top 5 Most Rural Post Offices Of Small Town Montana
Some of the most secluded towns in America are in Montana, so that means that we have some of the most remote United States Post Offices in the country. Where are these (often charming) small town anchors?. I'll admit - I've never heard of a few of these small Montana...
These 4 Neighboring States Out Rank Montana For This Life Goal
Every once in a while, we daydream about not having to work again. Many of us have worked since we were young teens and if you grew up on a farm, those early mornings started before you reached your teenage years. Some of you may have grown up here, lived...
Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair
A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Smith fielded questions from legislators on the commission’s process and how it weighed mandatory vs. discretionary criteria for redrawing the map, like compactness (district […] The post Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair appeared first on Daily Montanan.
