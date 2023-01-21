ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges

The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in federal charges against Patrick Crusius. The Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting was the deadliest attack targeting Hispanics in the nation’s history.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate Homicide outside of East El Paso Bar

UPDATE: Investigators said a 47-year-old man got into an altercation outside the bar, and he was shot. Police said he later died at the hospital. Police officials originally said the shooting took place at the bar, they now tell ABC-7 it occurred outside the bar. Authorities said the call came...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

9-year-old girl shot twice in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 9-year-old girl received medical treatment after being shot twice Friday night in Ciudad Juarez. According to our news partners across the border, two armed suspects arrived at a home in South Juarez reportedly looking for an individual. During the shooting, a 9-year-old girl was injured. The child was taken […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

El Paso Couple Vanishes In 1957, 66 Years Later, Still No Answers

They were gone in an instant and, nearly 70 years later, there's still no solid explanation. Mysteries come and go but, after 66 years, only one new bit of information has come to light regarding the weird and sudden disappearance of the affluent and seemingly happy couple. According to statements...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?

Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy