New arraignment set for accused Walmart shooter in which he’s expected to plead guilty
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A U.S. District Judge has set a new Feb. 8 arraignment for accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius. Over the weekend, lawyers for Crusius submitted a motion announcing Crusius's intention to plead guilty to federal charges. According to attorneys for Crusius, the re-arraignment will happen at...
Man sentenced to more than 25 years in deadly Las Cruces house party shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man convicted of murder during a shooting at a Las Cruces house party has been sentenced 25 ½ years in prison Monday, according to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Las Cruces. Mawu Ekon Revels, from Las Cruces, was found guilty last February of felony murder, aggravated assault with […]
El Paso parents could face charges from postgame brawl
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Videos have surfaced from a postgame brawl involving parents after a girls basketball game between Pebble Hills and Americas high schools. Before the altercation, there were two security guards on scene who tried to de-escalate the situation but quickly called for backup from police. It is unknown what caused the […]
Accused El Paso Walmart gunman will plead guilty to federal charges
The man accused of murdering 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing on Saturday. The announcement comes four days after the Justice Department announced that it would not seek the death penalty in federal charges against Patrick Crusius. The Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting was the deadliest attack targeting Hispanics in the nation’s history.
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
Police investigate Homicide outside of East El Paso Bar
UPDATE: Investigators said a 47-year-old man got into an altercation outside the bar, and he was shot. Police said he later died at the hospital. Police officials originally said the shooting took place at the bar, they now tell ABC-7 it occurred outside the bar. Authorities said the call came...
El Paso Police investigate possible shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police were called out to a shopping center in far east El Paso county early Monday morning after one person called saying they heard gunshots in the area, according to Police. Police blocked off the Sunfire Village Plaza on the 2100 block of...
Person hospitalized after showing up at El Paso fire station with stab wounds
EL PASO, (KTSM) — A person showed up at a Northeast El Paso fire station along McCombs Street with stab wounds Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police are investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.
Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
9-year-old girl shot twice in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 9-year-old girl received medical treatment after being shot twice Friday night in Ciudad Juarez. According to our news partners across the border, two armed suspects arrived at a home in South Juarez reportedly looking for an individual. During the shooting, a 9-year-old girl was injured. The child was taken […]
El Paso Couple Vanishes In 1957, 66 Years Later, Still No Answers
They were gone in an instant and, nearly 70 years later, there's still no solid explanation. Mysteries come and go but, after 66 years, only one new bit of information has come to light regarding the weird and sudden disappearance of the affluent and seemingly happy couple. According to statements...
Deputies arrest a man for allegedly resisting arrest during traffic stop in Sparks
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop in Sparks when he allegedly resisted arrest. Deputies say they were able to subdue and arrest Pedro Dominguez after he “actively resisted” arrest during a traffic stop in El Paso County on Thursday, Jan. 19. Dominguez was charged with […]
1 person dead after shooting outside bar in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old man was found shot outside a bar in East El Paso Friday night. According to EPPD, a call came in at approximately 11:18 p.m. Friday night in reference to a shooting at Jack’s Beach House located on 11240 Montwood. A 47-year-old man was found outside the bar with […]
Funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen set for this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department has released the scheduled tribute and funeral services for Police Chief Greg Allen on behalf of Chief Allen’s family. Officials tell KTSM that services will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 and Friday, Jan. 27. On Thursday Jan. 26, a tribute to Chief Allen will be […]
ICE ERO El Paso Removes Mexican Fugitive Tied to 2014 Disappearance of 43 Mexican Students
ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) El Paso officers removed an undocumented citizen of Mexico to his home country Jan. 18, where he was wanted in connection with the 2014 abduction of 43 Mexican college students. ERO officers turned over Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, to Mexican authorities...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 20, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
American Citizen High on Drugs Dies in Border Patrol Custody During Life Saving Efforts
EL PASO – Border Patrol agents removed an American Citizen walking in the middle of the roadway partially clothed near El Paso recently who appeared to be on drugs and later died despite life saving efforts by authorities. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit...
Sunday Funday Moment: Buddy The Service Dog went from being a victim to helping other victims in the community
El Paso, TEXAS---- You’ve heard of buddy the elf, but have you heard of buddy the service dog?. “Buddy was claimed to be a terror and thats not what he was, he's an exceptional dog,” said Gina Ramirez, Animal Protection Field Manager. It was exactly one year ago...
Video of El Paso officer detaining teen during shooting call sparks controversy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police released new information about a video that showed an officer allegedly roughly handling a young woman. Officers said they responded to a shooting at 11:29 p.m. at the 800 block of Nita Fay on Saturday. Through the investigation, police learned an...
Wil Herren Leaving KVIA-TV: Where Is the El Paso Anchor Going?
Wil Herren has been a part of the El Paso community for the better part of his career. The multimedia veteran has had many roles at KVIA-TV, but he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Wil Herren unofficially revealed that he is leaving KVIA ABC-7. The announcement came when he was missing from his regular newscast. Now, ABC-7 viewers want to know where he is heading next and if he will remain in El Paso. Find out what Wil Herren said about his exit from KVIA here.
