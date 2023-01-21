Read full article on original website
Soccer-Union Berlin sign Croatia defender Juranovic from Celtic
Jan 22 (Reuters) - Union Berlin have signed Croatia defender Josip Juranovic from Scottish champions Celtic, both clubs said on Sunday. Sky Sports reported that Union, third in the Bundesliga standings, paid a fee of up to 10 million pounds ($12.39 million) for the versatile 27-year-old.
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.
Yardbarker
Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford boss says Hornets must win remaining 18 Championship games to catch top two
Watford boss Slaven Bilic says the Hornets may not be able to afford to drop another single point if they are to catch the Championship's top two. Bilic's side stayed third after being held 1-1 at Vicarage Road by struggling Rotherham United on Saturday. Watford are 13 points behind second-placed...
BBC
European rugby: Welsh teams learn European knockout opponents
Wales' rugby regions have learned their European knockout opponents after the pool stage ended on Sunday. Ospreys will go to Saracens after following up a Champions Cup double against Montpellier by winning at Leicester Tigers on Friday. A trip to Glasgow awaits Dragons while Scarlets welcome Brive and Cardiff will...
Leeds held to 0-0 draw by Brentford and winless in 6 matches
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League moved to six matches after being held to a 0-0 draw by Brentford at Elland Road on Sunday. The point lifted Leeds above West Ham into 15th place but Jesse Marsch’s team sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford extended its club-record unbeaten league run to eight matches.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
Soccer-Struggling Leeds held to goalless draw by Brentford
LEEDS, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Leeds United and Brentford played out a 0-0 draw in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday leaving the hosts a point above the relegation zone following a frustrating afternoon.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Man Utd, Hearts, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Newcastle, McTominay, Porteous, Oh, Ginnelly, Findlay, Raskin, Idzes
Hibernian could target Stuart Findlay, the 27-year-old out of favour with Oxford United, as a replacement for fellow Scotland cap Ryan Porteous, who is expected to be sold this month, and injured fellow centre-half Rocky Bushiri. (The Scottish Sun) Ryan Porteous could yet see out the season as a Hibernian...
