james kimble
4d ago
well with mail in voting Oregon will never be a common sence red state again and it's turning into a California the democraps destroy everything
Brett Christoferson
3d ago
Thank Kate Brown! It gets worse every single day in my town, and it sucks. The only people suffering are those who have to see it every day with their children, grandchildren, grandparents, etc. Yet they book and release because there is not enough staffing...or is it staffing money.... that's the issue?
Native Oregonian
3d ago
‘Auditors’ tell Fagan it’s too soon to tell if Measure 110 will work?!? It’s been OVER TWO years, they couldn’t even distribute money and get programs going!!! It’s NOT working!!!
