focushillsboro.com
Bank Robbery Suspect From Oregon Detained In Louisiana
The Eugene Police Department reports that a suspect has been brought into custody in Louisiana less than two weeks after robbing two banks in the state of Oregon. Bank Robbery Suspect From Oregon Detained In Louisiana. Officers were dispatched to the Key Bank located at 2829 W. 11th Avenue in...
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law
A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers. Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: No empathy for murder victims’ families
When Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of the state’s 17 death row inmates, she was not thinking about the protection of society, nor about the victims’ families, who cannot escape the memories of their loved ones’ murders. Many of these families were hardly given any notice that their loved ones’ murderers would no longer face a death sentence.
focushillsboro.com
Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger
Mike Schmidt, the duly elected District Attorney of Multnomah County, has called the current scarcity of public defenders “an immediate threat to public safety” due to the dismissal of criminal cases. Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger. The director of Oregon’s Public Defense...
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
KGW
Woman attacked in Gresham Park waited an hour and a half for police
Police said that a man tried to sexually assault the woman at Pat Pfeifer Park. When she called for help, it was routed to a non-emergency line.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Craigen’s murder conviction is overturned
SALEM – The Oregon Supreme Court yesterday (Thursday) upheld the Oregon Court of Appeals ruling that the murder conviction of George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is overturned. He was convicted of killing Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2011 in Milton-Freewater. The appellate court ruling was issued in 2021....
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis
Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation. Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
focushillsboro.com
A Lawmaker Suggests Legislation To Combat Opioid Overdoses
Legislation to combat the opioid crisis and reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state is on the agenda for the Oregon legislature. The wide spread of the pandemic can be directly attributed to the widespread prescription of opiates like oxycodone. Legislation to curb the rising toll taken by...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Establishes A Free Hotline For Those Seeking Abortions
On Monday, the Oregon Department of Justice and several local legal firms announced the launch of a hotline to assist patients in gaining access to abortions. On Sunday, the United States celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, which was overruled by the same court a year ago in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Wildfire Warning Map Halted Once Again While Lawmakers Make Amendments
The launch of Oregon’s wildfire risk map, which is supposed to assist track the danger of flames throughout the state, has been delayed once again while lawmakers make improvements to the program. Intense public outcry was witnessed when the Oregon Department of Forestry released the risk map in August,...
theashlandchronicle.com
TSA Set Records at Two Oregon Airports for Firearms Discovered in Carry-on Luggage
PORTLAND, Oregon – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon detected 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the majority of the firearms discovered at Portland International Airport’s (PDX) security checkpoints. Every one of these firearms was discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide last year, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports.
focushillsboro.com
State Must Avoid Mistakes In Drug Policy Of Oregon
More information is becoming available on what not to do, such as directing individuals to treatment that is difficult to locate or nonexistent, as Washington lawmakers examine changes to the state’s drug laws. A statewide proposal decriminalizing small amounts of even the most deadly drugs for personal use was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. Instead of focusing on punishment, the strategy called for treatment groups to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana tax money.
Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses
Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing part of the state’s addiction epidemic. Opioid overdoses killed 280 Oregonians in 2019, a figure that more than doubled in 2021 with 745 deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data. National […] The post Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpic
Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes
SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
