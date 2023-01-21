ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Bank Robbery Suspect From Oregon Detained In Louisiana

The Eugene Police Department reports that a suspect has been brought into custody in Louisiana less than two weeks after robbing two banks in the state of Oregon. Bank Robbery Suspect From Oregon Detained In Louisiana. Officers were dispatched to the Key Bank located at 2829 W. 11th Avenue in...
EUGENE, OR
mybasin.com

NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM

The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law

A proposal in the Legislature would expand Oregon’s intoxicated driving law to cover all drugs, including legal medications that can be abused and impair drivers.  Oregon is one of four states that fails to include all drugs in its law that dictates when a driver can be charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. […] The post Oregon bill would expand state’s intoxicated driving law  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No empathy for murder victims’ families

When Gov. Kate Brown commuted the sentences of the state’s 17 death row inmates, she was not thinking about the protection of society, nor about the victims’ families, who cannot escape the memories of their loved ones’ murders. Many of these families were hardly given any notice that their loved ones’ murderers would no longer face a death sentence.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger

Mike Schmidt, the duly elected District Attorney of Multnomah County, has called the current scarcity of public defenders “an immediate threat to public safety” due to the dismissal of criminal cases. Director Says Public Defense Shortfall Puts Oregon Public Safety At Danger. The director of Oregon’s Public Defense...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Craigen’s murder conviction is overturned

SALEM – The Oregon Supreme Court yesterday (Thursday) upheld the Oregon Court of Appeals ruling that the murder conviction of George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is overturned. He was convicted of killing Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2011 in Milton-Freewater. The appellate court ruling was issued in 2021....
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.  Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

A Lawmaker Suggests Legislation To Combat Opioid Overdoses

Legislation to combat the opioid crisis and reduce the number of fatal overdoses in the state is on the agenda for the Oregon legislature. The wide spread of the pandemic can be directly attributed to the widespread prescription of opiates like oxycodone. Legislation to curb the rising toll taken by...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Establishes A Free Hotline For Those Seeking Abortions

On Monday, the Oregon Department of Justice and several local legal firms announced the launch of a hotline to assist patients in gaining access to abortions. On Sunday, the United States celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, which was overruled by the same court a year ago in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Wildfire Warning Map Halted Once Again While Lawmakers Make Amendments

The launch of Oregon’s wildfire risk map, which is supposed to assist track the danger of flames throughout the state, has been delayed once again while lawmakers make improvements to the program. Intense public outcry was witnessed when the Oregon Department of Forestry released the risk map in August,...
OREGON STATE
theashlandchronicle.com

TSA Set Records at Two Oregon Airports for Firearms Discovered in Carry-on Luggage

PORTLAND, Oregon – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon detected 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022, with the majority of the firearms discovered at Portland International Airport’s (PDX) security checkpoints. Every one of these firearms was discovered during the routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. Nationwide last year, TSA officers found 6,542 firearms at 262 different airports.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

State Must Avoid Mistakes In Drug Policy Of Oregon

More information is becoming available on what not to do, such as directing individuals to treatment that is difficult to locate or nonexistent, as Washington lawmakers examine changes to the state’s drug laws. A statewide proposal decriminalizing small amounts of even the most deadly drugs for personal use was approved by Oregon voters in 2020. Instead of focusing on punishment, the strategy called for treatment groups to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in marijuana tax money.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses

Oregon lawmakers will consider legislation this session aimed at preventing opioid overdoses that kill hundreds of Oregonians each year and account for a growing part of the state’s addiction epidemic.  Opioid overdoses killed 280 Oregonians in 2019, a figure that more than doubled in 2021 with 745 deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data. National […] The post Lawmaker proposes legislation to address opioid overdoses appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Southern Oregon awarded over $5.5 million for safer school routes

SOUTHERN OREGON — Oregon Department of Transportation announced the latest round of Safe Routes to School grant funding. Of the $32.4 million in grant money awarded, over $5.5 million is slated for communities in Southern Oregon. Oregon's Safe Routes to School programs aim to improve walking and biking routes...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983

Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
OREGON STATE

