MagpieInk
2d ago
Isn't it enough everyone's insurance premiums go UP to cover the new transgender hormone treatment, mental health and disturbing surgeries, we are expected to love and cherish something we dont believe in, too? What is it about reality that trans people are so vehemently opposed to?
AOL Corp
Laverne Cox: Anti-trans bills are about ‘criminalizing our existence’
Laverne Cox says state lawmakers’ efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming health care for transgender people are really attempts at “making us not exist.”. Referencing legislation introduced in Oklahoma earlier this month that would bar adults up to age 25 from receiving gender-affirming care, the “Orange is the New Black” star said, “For a year, we’ve been hearing from anti-trans pundits and politicians, ‘This is about children. This is about protecting children.’”
Under West Virginia bills, exposing minors to transgender people could be a crime
Two West Virginia bills aim to protect minors from obscene performances and materials, which the bills define, in part, as anything that includes exposure to or performances by transgender people. The bills, introduced this week by state Sen. Michael Azinger, a Republican, would prohibit obscene and sexually explicit materials in...
Pronoun fines and jail time for librarians: Republicans target LGBTQ+ rights with new laws
Several anti-LGBTQ+ laws are being passed or proposed across the US as political attacks against the communities continue. In North Dakota, conservative lawmakers have introduced at least eight laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities, many of which target transgender people. One bill, rejected on Friday, mandated people affiliated with schools or institutions...
WATCH: ShutDownDC attempts to disrupt pre-March for Life activities
As thousands converge on the National Mall Friday afternoon, a group of longtime progressive activists in Washington, D.C., organized Friday morning to disrupt the preceding March for Life-related events in the metropolitan area.
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
Black, LGBTQ+, and religious groups ask Biden to drop the National Prayer Breakfast
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. A coalition of religious and secular groups is calling on Pres. Joe Biden and Congress to end their involvement with the National Prayer Breakfast, a private event used by its secretive sponsor to foster right-wing networking around the globe.
Which Americans Own the Most Guns
An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'
"I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
Former trans, gay activist aims to 'de-program' children from woke indoctrination: 'Children cannot consent'
Former trans and gay activist K. Yang shared her reasons for stepping away from LGBTQ+ indoctrination to help 'deprogram' children on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong Word
A Catholic priest who has performed thousands of baptisms over the past two decades and discovered that they were all invalid due to a minor error resigned last year. Instead of "I baptize you," he inaccurately said, "We baptize you" for a long time.
them.us
The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"
A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
iheart.com
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
abovethelaw.com
'Shell-Shocked': Sonia Sotomayor Shares How She Felt After Supreme Court Overturned Abortion Rights
I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going. It’s not an option to fall into despair. I have to get up and keep fighting. It may take time but I believe we will get back on the right track. — Justice Sonia Sotomayor,...
Washington Examiner
Ben Carson says Jan. 6 committee Social Security number leak was 'not an accident'
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson suggested that the leak of nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of Trump allies by the Jan. 6 Committee was "not an accident." Carson, whose information was included in the leak, appeared on Fox & Friends First to discuss the circumstances. He revealed...
Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban
A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
KIMA TV
Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill
YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is … ...
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
