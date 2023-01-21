ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

MagpieInk
2d ago

Isn't it enough everyone's insurance premiums go UP to cover the new transgender hormone treatment, mental health and disturbing surgeries, we are expected to love and cherish something we dont believe in, too? What is it about reality that trans people are so vehemently opposed to?

Laverne Cox: Anti-trans bills are about ‘criminalizing our existence’

Laverne Cox says state lawmakers’ efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming health care for transgender people are really attempts at “making us not exist.”. Referencing legislation introduced in Oklahoma earlier this month that would bar adults up to age 25 from receiving gender-affirming care, the “Orange is the New Black” star said, “For a year, we’ve been hearing from anti-trans pundits and politicians, ‘This is about children. This is about protecting children.’”
Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
Florida Appeals Court Rules a Shocking Decision on Transgender Bathroom Ban

A Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional, according to the ruling of a federal appeals court. In a 7-4 decision, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex or violate federal civil rights law by compelling transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex.
Local gun dealers say many more guns would be banned with assault rifle bill

YAKIMA--House bill 1240 is aiming to prevent the sale or distribution of assault rifles here in the state of Washington. "This is not a bill about going after people's guns, this is a bill about trying to limit the continuing purchase and expansion of the use of these weapons in our state," said Rep. Sen. Strom Peterson representing Washington's 21st district.
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...

