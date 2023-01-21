ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

luxury-houses.net

A Wonderful Remarkable Home in Houston Texas Highlighted By Impeccable Outdoor Living Lists The Market for $4.299 Million

2 Reynolds Ct, Houston, Texas sits on over 7,200 beautiful land plot with a wonderful outdoor living room with a fireplace and a generous sized pool. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,211 square feet of living space. To know more about 2 Reynolds Ct, please contact Sissy Lappin (Phone: 713 922 0602) at Lappin Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia State Live

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
PASADENA, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches

Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
HOUSTON, TX
24hip-hop.com

24HH Interview: Meet Houston’s Firaq Mitch

Recently the state of Texas has had a major uprising of new talent in the music world. From MO3 to Megan Thee Stallion; “The Lone Star State” has proven to be a huge force in the rap game. The city of Houston has become a new incubator for black entertainment. We had a chance to catch up with Houston artist Firaq Mitch and discuss his upbringing and his music.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin

Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!

Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
HOUSTON, TX

