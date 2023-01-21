Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Houston LB Transfer Mannie Nunnery Commits to Gators
Former Houston linebacker Mannie Nunnery commits to the Gators, providing Florida its third transfer portal addition at the position this offseason.
Houston Chronicle
College basketball rankings: UH and Texas tumble, TCU climbs toward top 10
It was a rough week for two Texas teams near the top of the college basketball rankings, but another program from the Lone Star State continued to rise in the latest Associated Press poll. The University of Houston Cougars—who had been ranked No. 1 the last two weeks, and previously...
AP men's basketball Top 25: Purdue jumps back to No. 1 after Temple shocks Houston
This past week was full of several shocking upsets. From the top ranked team in the country dropping what should have been an easy conference game, to Gonzaga’s 75-game home win streak snapping, it was a pretty wild week across college basketball. And, once again, there’s a new No. 1.
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball: 2023 McDonald's All American Game rosters announced
The McDonald's All America Game is being played in a new city but expect the same high-caliber action as the best girls basketball players from around the country meet March 28 in Houston for the 46th annual event. On Tuesday, the 24-player roster was announced. Eleven players on the MaxPreps...
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
Houston resident $1 million richer after Mega Millions win
Well, there's not much to say about the Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL season other than, hopefully, it's better next year. However, a resident of H-Town has become a big winner by themselves thanks to the lottery.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
Look at the damage left behind by severe storms, tornadoes that ripped through Houston area
The National Weather Service in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency for the first time in the office's history Tuesday for a twister that tore the southeast side of the Houston metro area. The line of severe storms blew east and into Louisiana as evening fell.
blackchronicle.com
Serial killer William Reece used highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
luxury-houses.net
A Wonderful Remarkable Home in Houston Texas Highlighted By Impeccable Outdoor Living Lists The Market for $4.299 Million
2 Reynolds Ct, Houston, Texas sits on over 7,200 beautiful land plot with a wonderful outdoor living room with a fireplace and a generous sized pool. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,211 square feet of living space. To know more about 2 Reynolds Ct, please contact Sissy Lappin (Phone: 713 922 0602) at Lappin Properties for full support and perfect service.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Big Money Off Mega Millions Lottery Ticket
One lucky Texas resident is now $1 million richer.
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
24hip-hop.com
24HH Interview: Meet Houston’s Firaq Mitch
Recently the state of Texas has had a major uprising of new talent in the music world. From MO3 to Megan Thee Stallion; “The Lone Star State” has proven to be a huge force in the rap game. The city of Houston has become a new incubator for black entertainment. We had a chance to catch up with Houston artist Firaq Mitch and discuss his upbringing and his music.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
houstononthecheap.com
Free Museum Day Houston 2023 – Guide to free days at Art museums, Science museums, Children’s Museum & more!
Looking for Houston free museum days? We have you covered with our comprehensive, up-to-date research on free museums Thursdays in Houston, as well as other days of the week. So if you are searching for “free museums Houston,” “Houston museum free days,” or “free museums in Houston on Thursday,” then you’re in the right place!
Comments / 0