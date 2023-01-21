Read full article on original website
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslides
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried away
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election Runoff
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s water polo continues win streak with victories in Santa Barbara
The Bruins are starting off their 2023 season strong as the first weekend of water polo comes to a close. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (5-0, 1-0 MPSF) won all four of its games at the UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite on Saturday and Sunday. The performance marked the second season in a row that the Bruins have begun with a perfect showing at a UCSB-hosted tournament and a 5-0 record.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis to bring young roster against LMU in 1st regular season match
The Bruins will look to debut their younger roster with a win in their home opener. No. 16 UCLA women’s tennis will host Loyola Marymount (0-2) for its first match of the regular season Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins lost to the Lions for the first time in school history last season after entering with a perfect 26-0 record in the all-time matchup.
dailybruin.com
UCLA track and field wins close contests against rival USC at MLK Invitational
The Bruins’ crosstown rivalry moved to New Mexico for the weekend. UCLA track and field won five events while competing in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. The Bruins beat the Trojans in several closely contested events and were neck and neck throughout the weekend.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego rematch with new lineup
Just two weeks into the season, the Bruins took the court with an unexpected lineup on the floor. The absence of junior setter/opposite Miles Partain, redshirt sophomore middle blocker Guy Genis and senior outside hitter Alex Knight gave way to an unusual starting lineup for No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) in its rematch against UC San Diego (3-5) on Saturday night.
dailybruin.com
Q&A: Daily Trojan Sports editor discusses men’s basketball crosstown rivalry rematch
This post was updated Jan. 24 at 10:50 p.m. No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will make the short journey to the Galen Center on Thursday evening to take on USC (14-6, 6-3) after the Bruins took the first matchup between the two teams earlier in January. Prior to this season’s second edition of the crosstown rivalry, Daily Bruin Sports Editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon sat down with Daily Trojan Sports Editor Stefano Fendrich to discuss the matchup.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics cultivates connections, resilience ahead of 1st home meet
Three meets into the season, the Bruins have yet to compete on their home floor. But while they’ve been deprived of their home fans, they’ve also had a chance to bond on the road. After arriving in Seattle, No. 6 UCLA gymnastics made its way over to tourist...
dailybruin.com
Q&A: New UCLA women’s volleyball coach Alfee Reft promises ‘one hell of a ride’
After former coach Michael Sealy resigned following the 2022 season, UCLA women’s volleyball hired former San Diego associate head coach Alfee Reft as its new head coach. Assistant Sports Editor Amelie Ionescu sat down with Reft to discuss his first collegiate head coaching gig, his perspective on the team, the program’s future and more.
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Abe Jahadhmy Took the High Road to Becoming Head of the Royals’ Court
Abe Jahadhmy reached a fork in the road as a teenager nearly a half-century ago. He chose to veer from the ruts of delinquency and turn into a field of athletics. Jahadhmy reached his final destination on Friday when he worked his last day as athletic director at Santa Barbara’s San Marcos High School.
Oxnard, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oxnard. The Dos Pueblos High School soccer team will have a game with Oxnard High School on January 24, 2023, 17:00:00. The Santa Barbara High School soccer team will have a game with Rio Mesa High School on January 24, 2023, 17:00:00.
dailybruin.com
Q&A: Luskin School interim dean Anastasia Loukaitou-Siderism outlines term priorities
Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, interim dean of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, sat down with the Daily Bruin to discuss her qualifications, the growth of the school and her priorities as interim dean. Loukaitou-Sideris was appointed to the position in December following the resignation of Luskin School of Public Affairs...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Allan Hancock College Begins its first day of spring semester
Students are gearing up today for their first day of spring semester at Allan Hancock College. The post Allan Hancock College Begins its first day of spring semester appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
dailybruin.com
Students continue to voice allegations of unsafe living conditions in UCLA housing
Multiple students and recent graduates have come forward with allegations about unsafe living conditions in UCLA-owned housing following a Daily Bruin investigation into the university apartment building Westwood Chateau. New accusations from current and former residents spanned four UCLA-operated buildings. Across three off-campus apartments and one dorm, Bruins said UCLA...
GV Wire
Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30
Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
kclu.org
Stuntmen? No. It's a Caltrans crew set to rappel down a Central Coast mountainside
It’s going to look like a scene out of an action movie on a Central Coast highway later this week, with a team of people rappelling down a mountainside. But, they are actually a Caltrans crew working to dislodge rocks and debris which might fall onto Highway 1 during the next storm.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
smhsbreeze.com
Meet Mr. Velasco, SMHS Graduate and history teacher.
Below is a transcript of an interview a Breeze staff member conducted with Mr. Velasco:. I had a lot of great coaches and teachers in high school who planted the seed in me to pursue teaching. I love learning and I took an elective here in my senior year at SMHS called Introduction to Education. It was a class where a group of upper classmen go to freshman and sophomore classes and mentor and tutor students in their classes. I had a group of sophomores that I mentored and helped them in their world history class. I really enjoyed the experience of tutoring students not that much younger than me and thought teaching would be a cool career to do.
High Winds Arrive In LA, Ventura Counties On Wednesday Night
Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Santa Barbara Independent
Two Santa Barbara High Students Win Congressional App Challenge
A pair of students from Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) recently created an award-winning, local solution to a nationwide problem: the shortage of student engagement in school clubs. Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore — primed with knowledge gleaned from the school’s Computer Science Academy — developed...
dailybruin.com
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Jan. 18
The North Westwood Neighborhood Council gathered Wednesday for their monthly public general meeting held over Zoom. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. The next meeting will be held Feb. 1. Announcements:. Nuha Khalfay, a general resident stakeholder and...
