dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s water polo continues win streak with victories in Santa Barbara
The Bruins are starting off their 2023 season strong as the first weekend of water polo comes to a close. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (5-0, 1-0 MPSF) won all four of its games at the UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite on Saturday and Sunday. The performance marked the second season in a row that the Bruins have begun with a perfect showing at a UCSB-hosted tournament and a 5-0 record.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis to bring young roster against LMU in 1st regular season match
The Bruins will look to debut their younger roster with a win in their home opener. No. 16 UCLA women’s tennis will host Loyola Marymount (0-2) for its first match of the regular season Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins lost to the Lions for the first time in school history last season after entering with a perfect 26-0 record in the all-time matchup.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics cultivates connections, resilience ahead of 1st home meet
Three meets into the season, the Bruins have yet to compete on their home floor. But while they’ve been deprived of their home fans, they’ve also had a chance to bond on the road. After arriving in Seattle, No. 6 UCLA gymnastics made its way over to tourist...
dailybruin.com
Q&A: New UCLA women’s volleyball coach Alfee Reft promises ‘one hell of a ride’
After former coach Michael Sealy resigned following the 2022 season, UCLA women’s volleyball hired former San Diego associate head coach Alfee Reft as its new head coach. Assistant Sports Editor Amelie Ionescu sat down with Reft to discuss his first collegiate head coaching gig, his perspective on the team, the program’s future and more.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego rematch with new lineup
Just two weeks into the season, the Bruins took the court with an unexpected lineup on the floor. The absence of junior setter/opposite Miles Partain, redshirt sophomore middle blocker Guy Genis and senior outside hitter Alex Knight gave way to an unusual starting lineup for No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) in its rematch against UC San Diego (3-5) on Saturday night.
dailybruin.com
Q&A: Luskin School interim dean Anastasia Loukaitou-Siderism outlines term priorities
Anastasia Loukaitou-Sideris, interim dean of the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, sat down with the Daily Bruin to discuss her qualifications, the growth of the school and her priorities as interim dean. Loukaitou-Sideris was appointed to the position in December following the resignation of Luskin School of Public Affairs...
dailybruin.com
Editorial: UCLA rail station is imperative in design of Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project
Editor’s note: Editorials do not represent the Daily Bruin as a whole. The board encourages readers to respond to our editorials at dailybruin.com/submit. The scoping deadline is fast approaching for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Rail Authority’s Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. LA Metro, which will connect the San...
dailybruin.com
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Jan. 18
The North Westwood Neighborhood Council gathered Wednesday for their monthly public general meeting held over Zoom. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. The next meeting will be held Feb. 1. Announcements:. Nuha Khalfay, a general resident stakeholder and...
