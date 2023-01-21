ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA women’s water polo continues win streak with victories in Santa Barbara

The Bruins are starting off their 2023 season strong as the first weekend of water polo comes to a close. No. 3 UCLA women’s water polo (5-0, 1-0 MPSF) won all four of its games at the UC Santa Barbara Winter Invite on Saturday and Sunday. The performance marked the second season in a row that the Bruins have begun with a perfect showing at a UCSB-hosted tournament and a 5-0 record.
UCLA women’s tennis to bring young roster against LMU in 1st regular season match

The Bruins will look to debut their younger roster with a win in their home opener. No. 16 UCLA women’s tennis will host Loyola Marymount (0-2) for its first match of the regular season Wednesday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. The Bruins lost to the Lions for the first time in school history last season after entering with a perfect 26-0 record in the all-time matchup.
UCLA men’s volleyball sweeps UC San Diego rematch with new lineup

Just two weeks into the season, the Bruins took the court with an unexpected lineup on the floor. The absence of junior setter/opposite Miles Partain, redshirt sophomore middle blocker Guy Genis and senior outside hitter Alex Knight gave way to an unusual starting lineup for No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) in its rematch against UC San Diego (3-5) on Saturday night.
North Westwood Neighborhood Council recap – Jan. 18

The North Westwood Neighborhood Council gathered Wednesday for their monthly public general meeting held over Zoom. The NWWNC is the official neighborhood council representing Westwood Village and UCLA to the Los Angeles City Council. The next meeting will be held Feb. 1. Announcements:. Nuha Khalfay, a general resident stakeholder and...
