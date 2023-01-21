ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding

Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

State approves funding for Flint development project

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Organizations can apply for $15.6M in Flint ARPA funds starting Monday

FLINT, MI -- Groups interested in administering community grant programs with part of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can apply for the job starting Monday, Jan. 23. Eligible nonprofit, business and community-based organizations can make proposals related to three priority program areas -- housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development -- the city said in a news release on Friday, Jan. 20.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Dysfunction and Democracy from Flint to Washington. Is Flint a model for the nation?

For much of the 20th Century Flint was a leader for much of what mattered in the nation. It was home for one of the largest manufacturing corporations in the world. It was the place where one of the most progressive and influential labor unions in the nation stood up to that corporation and negotiated a labor agreement. It was known for its premier public school system. It was where a major foundation built a Cultural Center that rivaled many larger cities. It was where the first Black mayor of a major city was chosen.
FLINT, MI
Hyperallergic

As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers

Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people across mid-Michigan have a clean criminal record after Saturday. Michigan State University law students helped dozens of people expunge their records today. This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020. With the help of legal advisors and law students, those in the Lansing community have a clean slate.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Former Saginaw bakery could soon become the city's latest marijuana dispensary

Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed its doors at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning would like to transform the old building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits 208 feet away from a city park and Saginaw's ordinance states marijuana establishments must reside 250 feet or more from public parks.
SAGINAW, MI
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

