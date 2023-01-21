Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
Related
WNEM
Application process begins for Flint ARPA grant funding
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Bay city public schools and Davenport University signed an agreement that will create 75 new scholarships toward degrees in education. Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County...
WNEM
State approves funding for Flint development project
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) approved bonds for a development project in Flint. The MSHDA approved the bonds to finance a $12.7 million loan for 800 E. Court Street Village. The loan will be used for the $23.6 million development project, which will be equipped with 149 rehabilitated senior units.
Organizations can apply for $15.6M in Flint ARPA funds starting Monday
FLINT, MI -- Groups interested in administering community grant programs with part of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act funds can apply for the job starting Monday, Jan. 23. Eligible nonprofit, business and community-based organizations can make proposals related to three priority program areas -- housing and blight elimination, public health and economic development -- the city said in a news release on Friday, Jan. 20.
Prahl Center at Mott Community College slated for $25M renovation project
FLINT, MI — Mott Community College’s Prahl College Center is set for a facelift. The student service building located in the middle of the Flint campus is slated for a $25 million renovation project. Originally built in 1971, the renovations will involve redesigning both the exterior and interior...
East Village Magazine
Dysfunction and Democracy from Flint to Washington. Is Flint a model for the nation?
For much of the 20th Century Flint was a leader for much of what mattered in the nation. It was home for one of the largest manufacturing corporations in the world. It was the place where one of the most progressive and influential labor unions in the nation stood up to that corporation and negotiated a labor agreement. It was known for its premier public school system. It was where a major foundation built a Cultural Center that rivaled many larger cities. It was where the first Black mayor of a major city was chosen.
Hyperallergic
As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers
Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University law students help clear criminal records
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several people across mid-Michigan have a clean criminal record after Saturday. Michigan State University law students helped dozens of people expunge their records today. This was the first student-led expungement event since a series of laws were passed in 2020. With the help of legal advisors and law students, those in the Lansing community have a clean slate.
WNEM
Flint City Council hosts special meeting to discuss ARPA funding
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Jan. 23, over $15 million in American Rescue Plan funding will be available for some Flint organizations. The funding is a portion of the $94.7 million Flint was awarded under the federal aid program designed to help the nation recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
Whitmer, Gilchrist, Kildee celebrate GM’s $795 million Michigan investment
FLINT, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee takes an immense pride in his hometown. And Friday was another moment he won’t soon forget. Kildee, D-Flint Twp., stood witness as General Motors said it’s bringing V-8 engine manufacturing back to Flint, investing $579 million at Flint Engine Operations and another $216 million in its Bay City engine components plant.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
michiganradio.org
County election official scheduled to stand trial this week on ballot tampering charge
This week, a jury is expected to hear the case against a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. Kathy Funk was placed on administrative leave from her job as Genesee County elections supervisor after she was charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office. The charges date back...
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
abc12.com
Former Saginaw bakery could soon become the city's latest marijuana dispensary
Hamilton Home Bakery on Gratiot Avenue closed its doors at the end of 2021. Premier Provisioning would like to transform the old building into its second dispensary in the city, but it sits 208 feet away from a city park and Saginaw's ordinance states marijuana establishments must reside 250 feet or more from public parks.
UAW president: General Motors investment a ‘big win’ for Michigan auto industry
FLINT, MI – United Auto Workers President Ray Curry called today’s multi-million-dollar investment into Flint and Bay City General Motors plants a “big win” for the Michigan auto industry. The company today announced a $579 million investment in Flint to manufacture small block V-8 engines, as...
1051thebounce.com
People Are Leaving Michigan for This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Saginaw’s historic Jefferson One building has new owners in Ox Eye Media
SAGINAW, MI — Downtown Saginaw’s historic Jefferson One building has new owners. In September, the owners of Ox Eye Media purchased the six-story office building, built in 1931 and located at 100 S. Jefferson Ave. in downtown Saginaw, for a total investment of nearly $1 million.
abc12.com
Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
Comments / 0